CONWAY — Pinkham Real Estate is proud to announce that Anthony Antonucci has joined the team as a Realtor.
Licensed as a sales person in New Hampshire, he will be listing and selling real estate in the Mount Washington Valley, and the Lakes Region. Anthony is excited to share his extensive knowledge of the area with buyer and seller clients.
Originally from Denmark, Maine, Antonucci has lived in the Mount Washington Valley for 16 years, until recently moving to Moultonborough with his family. Prior to his real estate career, Antonucci spent five years in the hospitality industry and 15 years in corporate sales, first in beverage sales and then HVAC product sales.
This background gives Anthony a unique knack for both sales and service. He truly believes in the saying “God gave us two ears and one mouth for a reason” and he loves to listen to his clients and help them find what best meets their needs.
“We are so happy to welcome Anthony to Pinkham Real Estate," Emily Kubichko, owner and Realtor at Pinkham, said. "Anthony is an old friend, and I’ve always known he would be a fantastic Realtor. I am so excited to welcome him to our team and know that he will take great care of his clients.”
Since 1963, Pinkham Real Estate has been representing buyers and sellers in the Mount Washington Valley. A full-service real estate agency, Pinkham specializes in residential, commercial, and land sales in New Hampshire and Western Maine. Find them online at pinkhamrealestate.com or in person at 2558 White Mountain Highway in North Conway.
For more information, call (603) 356-5425.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.