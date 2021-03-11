With spring’s preview upon us, it’s time to catch up on some odds and ends.
The fight against COVID-19 continues on the slopes. This isn’t about masks and social distancing, but vaccines for ski patrollers.
In New Hampshire, ski patrol joined front-line health-care workers during the initial Phase 1A group in the rollout of the vaccine. Initially the state didn’t prioritize the paid and volunteer members of the patrol, but that policy apparently shifted after seeing Vermont include its patrollers in the initial wave of vaccinations.
In Maine, its ski patrollers were first included in the opening phase of shots, but Gov. Janet Mills then rescinded that on Feb. 10 leaving some 150 Pine Tree State patrollers unvaccinated.
In response, Ski Maine started a campaign last month to change the governor’s mind and wrote a letter which stated, “Maine is the only state in the country that does not have a fully vaccinated Ski Patrol. Neighboring states of New Hampshire and Vermont have been vaccinating their patrollers since vaccines first became available and are now nearly fully vaccinated.”
Much was predicted about a surge in cross-country skiing and snowshoeing going into winter. It appears those forecasts are true. The Cross Country Ski Areas Association and Snow Sports Insights conducted a survey in mid-February with retailers across the U.S. and Canada, including several in New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts and found “that sales of cross-country skis, boots and binding sales are up more than 30 percent in dollars on average compared to sales through mid February last season. Several retailers noted that sales have doubled or more.”
The survey also revealed that many retailers indicated that they sold out of various hard goods including beginner equipment and could not get additional product from suppliers. Many said they could have sold a lot more equipment if they could have refilled their inventories.
The report also asked about fat bike sales and discovered that fat bikes did not see a significant jump in retail sales this year due in part to a lack of inventory left over from the summer biking craze. A majority of retailers saw even sales with last year and only 14 percent saw an increase of 21 percent to 30 percent.
Nothing like spotting a small herd of University of Colorado skiing Buffaloes roaming the aisles at Shaw’s in North Conway on Sunday morning. The NCAA Championships are being held with alpine at Cannon and Nordic at Jackson Ski Touring, which hosts freestyle this Saturday. Lots of pasta for the pack.
In a typical ski season, resorts are loaded with special ticket prices. This season those discounts were kept at a minimum but there are several valley areas that offer skiers and riders a chance to save a few bucks as March usually sees many snow lovers flocking for those final runs at areas they meant to visit.
Black Mountain’s Hump Day Wednesdays sees $30 lift tickets for all ages. The Jackson ski area also has a $20 Sunday afternoon ski tickets for locals in Carroll County, Coos County or Oxford County, Maine. The Sunday afternoon ticket at Bretton Woods is $34 for residents of Coos, Carroll, Grafton or Belknap counties and Maine’s Oxford. With the longer days, twilight tickets become more enticing. At King Pine, the ticket, which begins at 3:30 p.m., is $25 for adults, $19 for juniors and seniors, and $17 for those 70-plus. Cranmore’s twilight ticket on select Saturdays is $39 to ski 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
This is also the time resorts unveil the lowest prices on next year’s season passes (2021-22). New pass holders tend to get to use it for the remainder of this season, and all of next season. Passes offer discounts at the resorts and also for limited additional tickets. Many offer payment plans. Cranmore has already announced its early purchase incentives which include a complimentary lift ticket for next season if the pass is purchased by May 31. Bretton Woods has also released its offerings and now offers a new uphill skinning season pass valid during operating hours only.
Speaking of uphill, the Granite Backcountry Alliance is planning to hold its fifth annual Wild Corn Backcountry Shindig at Black Mountain on April 3 with safety in mind as well as live music, race, barbecue, games and of course, earning those turns. Register through granitebackcountryalliance.com before March 19 for a discounted fee. Mashed potatoes and powdah on chowdah!
