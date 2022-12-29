Was Tom Brady a rookie the last time you took a ski or snowboard lesson? Do steep pitches or bumps make you nervous? Have bad habits? Consider taking a lesson.
“Anyone can benefit from instruction,” emailed Attitash Ski and Snowboard School Director Nate Waterhouse. “The best athletes in the world have coaches to help them maximize their performance. Skiers and riders can benefit from a pro that can look at how you're moving on your equipment. Subtle changes can help with everything from more edge grip to increasing time on the hill by moving more efficiently.”
Skiing techniques and equipment change. So does the body, and with it, confidence. Skiers can get complacent and lethargic about their skill set.
Bretton Woods Ski and Snowboard School Director Steve DeBenedictis writes some advanced skiers have good skills and can access a variety of terrain and snow conditions.
“When we are young and strong we can get through almost anything,” he said. “When you get a little older or less fit, I find people want to be able to ski everything that they always have but just don't have the strength or stamina.”
That’s where good technique pays off.
DeBenedictis gives some pointers on skiing efficiently with good movements that allow skiers to use that expensive ski as a tool rather than a weapon.
“Economy of motion can extend the length of your day on the slopes. Instead of starting the apres at 2 you can make it until 3 with efficient movements. I know it has worked for me,” he says.
Lessons are the lifeblood ski schools. Beginner lessons far outnumber those for seasoned skiers and riders. Once people are comfortable cruising groomed trails, the lesson light goes off for them. Like novices, those with experience have group, programs like special terrain-based clinics and private to choose from.
“I think a lot of intermediate skiers are capable enough to cruise around on easy groomed terrain but struggle when pitch, turn size, conditions and terrain features change,” said Cranmore Assistant Director Snowsports Meghan Kelsey. “Guidance from an instructor can help these skiers become versatile, strong skiers that can ski anywhere anytime.”
Black Mountain Ski School Director Ray Gilmore says intermediate and advanced skiers are the ones who should be taking private lessons because the gains they will make in 60 to 90 minutes are huge versus a beginner who is going to take two to three hours to make their first break through.
“The message that we need to get through to those advanced and intermediate skiers, is that lessons are not just for beginners,” Gilmore emailed.
“With advanced and intermediate learners, we can help them ski more efficiently, which means longer days on the hill and less ibuprofen at night. We can help them fine tune movements that can help reduce the risk of injury. We can help them access new terrain with simple tricks and tactics, be it bumps, glades, ungroomed or skiing on ice. There is always something to learn, a skill to hone, or a new trail that we might want to try.”
Or, take a lesson before that ski trip out West.
Some areas report a dip in seasoned skier lessons, others are stagnant and a handful see upticks due to remote work options freeing up time.
Others are launching some new programs. Akin to its childrens’ programs, Black unveils an “Old Goats” adults group that will do uphill laps on Friday nights and Monday morning downhill laps.
“The focus of both will be skill improvement in a social group from groomers to glades, and baby bumps to avoiding jumps,” says Gilmore. “Our goal is to make it so our members can ski the whole mountain, more confidently, and hopefully make some friends to make those laps with.”
Kelsey says Cranmore is running an uphill ski touring series every Sunday morning that will have a focus on skills.
“We have Golden Gliders, a Monday seasonal program for adults that is intermediate to advanced skill focused and has a big social aspect. We also offer race clinics for Meisters on Tuesday mornings,” she said.
Waterhouse says lessons are about developing people’s skill to increase their enjoyment.
“Instructors also take lessons to give the best experience possible to the customers,” he says. “No one knows everything about these sports.We learn new things as our equipment changes or when we try new disciplines like tele or touring. The bottom line is lessons are one of the best paths to new experiences on the mountain.”
