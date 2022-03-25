“Alpheus was a passionate hunter and fell in love with the nymph Arethusa, but she fled from him to the island of Ortygia near Syracuse and metamorphosed into a well. After which Alpheus became a river flowing from Peloponnesus under the sea to Ortygia, and there united his waters with those of the well …”
Leave it to a literary early visitor of the White Mountains to name the resplendent 200-foot waterfall, the highest in New Hampshire, after a nymph in Greek mythology.
Arethusa Falls, located on the southern edge of Crawford Notch State Park, is on Bemis Brook, which flows into the Saco River. Saco is likely derived from the Abanaki word Sawacatucke, which means “flowing out.”
A visit to Arethusa Falls can easily lead to a transcendent feeling, especially during high water. I went there a couple days after the downpour early this week.
It was easy to come up with the idea of hiking in the 1.5-mile Arethusa Falls Trail that morning. It was overcast and chilly but slowly clearing The 39-mile drive from Tamworth went quickly.
About 11 miles north of Bartlett village on Route 302, I passed the sign for the Crawford Notch State Park, and turned left into the big parking lot for Arethusa Falls. I was the only one there. This lot is also used by ice climbers for access to the Frankenstein Cliffs. But it was spring, and the ice season was over.
I walked up the access road, sat on a cement bloc by the railroad tracks to put on my Hillsound Trail crampons and started up the trail, which was solid ice.
Soon, I took the half-mile Bemis Brook trail down along the brook and past a couple waterfalls. In the past during high water, I had heard boulders rumbling along the bottom of the brook there. The water wasn’t that high this time, and the brook was half choked with snow banks.
I realized that is was the earliest in the season I had hiked into Arethusa Falls to see the high water. In the past, I had usually gone in the autumn rains. But with climate change, conditions change.
Climbing back up to the main trail, I moved swiftly with traction on the ice, and soon passed the two bridges over Bemis Brook, and the Arethusa/Ripley Falls trail on my right. It connected to both Ripley Falls on the other side of the ridge, and the Frankenstein Cliff Trail.
Continuing on the main trail, I carefully walked the last 0.2 miles on the icy trail down to the first view of Arethusa Falls. It was striking. From there, I scrambled carefully along the snow covered shore of the brook for a closer look.
The normally wider falls were pouring down between shields of ice. On the lower half of the waterfall, a long dagger of ice had not fallen yet, and pointed upwards. The overcast sky was slowly clearing, and when the sun shone down in breaks in the clouds, the whole edifice, especially the falling water, became aflame with light and I had to squint I eyes.
The sound and the light were hypnotic in this wild place, and I lingered. Finally, I left, and on my way down I met a group of Dartmouth students on spring break hiking up the trail. Their leader asked expectantly how the falls were. I responded with pointed enthusiasm.
