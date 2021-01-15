On Feb. 10, 2008, James Osborne and Fred Fredrickson, employees of Concord Coach in Concord, hiked up the Falling Waters Trail toward Little Haystack in the Franconia Range. They intended to complete the 8.9-mile Franconia Ridge Loop, continuing past Little Haystack to Mount Lincoln and Mount Lafayette, and returning to their car down the Old Bridle Path.
But a number of factors bore ill to this endeavor. They failed to appreciate when an afternoon storm would arrive and how intense it would be. They went exceptionally slow.
Osborne had climbed most of the 4,000-footers, but this was his first winter hike. An experienced hiker, Fredrickson had done the same hike the week before, and he was psyched to show his buddy his favorite hike, despite the approaching weather. He thought they could finish before it arrived.
Finally, when the storm hit with alarming ferocity while they were exposed above timberline on the lower cone of Mount Lincoln, they did turn around but in the fierce conditions Osborne panicked and wanted to find shelter immediately instead of forcing their way along the relatively flat trail over Little Haystack and back to timberline and safety. The empathetic Fredrickson conceded, and they went around the leeward side of lower Mount Liberty and found a “cave” to shelter in.
Thus began their long trial, resulting in the death of Fredrickson, the miraculous survival of Osborne, and the involvement of many skilled rescue personal on both the land and in the air.
Author Ty Gagne’s book “The Last Traverse” masterfully weaves this story together. He never lets go of the thread, from introducing the busy lives of the hikers; to the unfolding epic; to the involvement of N.H. Fish and Game, Mountain Rescue Service and Pemigewasett Valley Search and Rescue; to how the lives of National Guard Blackhawk helicopter pilots were affected; to the doctors at Littleton Hospital who started the process of rewarming Osborne before he was re-flown to Dartmouth/Hitchcock; his recovery from one of the lowest body temperatures ever in a patient that lived, plus frostbite; and a glimpse of his life afterward.
Besides being an author, Gagne is chief executive office of New Hampshire Pubic Risk Management Exchange (Primex), a public entity risk pool serving local N.H. governments. He wrote as previous book on a White Mountain rescue attempt called “Where You’ll Find Me: Risk, Decisions and the Last Climb of Kate Matrosova.” After he wrote it, he hiked with some of the rescue party up to the location where the search took place and the body of Matrosova was found on the upper slopes of Mount Adams.
In a different dance with the subject of his books, as a young man he did a winter hike of the Franconia Ridge Loop with two friends. It was in 2008, and the day before Fred Fredrickson did the loop on his own, and eight days before Fredrickson went back with Osborne and met their fate. Gagne learned a lot on that hike — that he needed to get in better shape for winter hiking and gain much more experience in it.
I told Gagne after reading the book that it was more than one story. The intensity of each segment, whether the night that Osborne and Fredrickson spent in the inadequate cave, and their attempt to start walking out the next morning; the successful evacuation of Osborne by Black Hawk helicopter seen through the eyes of the pilots and crew; in the mobile command post vehicle at the trailhead where the lead Fish and Game officer made decisions coolly but under pressure — each was a story that brought the reader along visually.
Gagne said he was lucky and thankful for the cooperation of all involved. He mentioned a couple experiences that occurred during his 18 months of research and writing. The Air National Guard invited him to the town of Fort Indian Town Gap in Virginia to their aviation training facility. There he got in a Black Hawk simulator and experienced the same conditions that the pilots and crew experienced when twice they lightly touched down on the summit of Little Haystack Mountain after dark in a gale force wind to pick up the victims and exhausted rescue personal.
He also participated in an EduTrip to the Mount Washington Observatory, and became familiar with their night-time weather observation procedures and the observers themselves. Their observations of the storm, which unfortunately Osborne and Frederickson didn’t take advantage of that morning, were followed closely through the book.
I planned to read the book in a couple readings, but couldn’t let go of the thread, so finished it in one night. Be prepared.
The book is published by TMC Books in Conway. As in his last book, there are some watercolors in it by Ted Walsh of TMC Books. It can be found at White Birch Books, International Mountain Equipment, AMC Highland Center, and Mountain Wanderer Map and Book Store in Lincoln.
