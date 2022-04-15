Mount Kearsarge (3,269 feet) rises above both North Conway and Chatham, it’s unmistakable triangular cone a local landmark. It visually welcomes visitors from the south arriving in Conway on Route 16, and sometimes when the sun is just right, it flashes off the windows of the historical Mount Kearsarge fire tower.
Again staying local, I climbed the 3.1-mile Mount Kearsarge North Trail last Wednesday. The trail has a steady uphill grade, and like a local man said that I met on his way down the trail, “If you can climb this trail, you can climb any 4,000 footer.” That may or may not be entirely true, but the valley is lucky to have such a convenient hike that is such a good workout in its immediate backyard.
The view from the top is one of the best in the White Mountains. Because of it proximity to a tourist destination, a small hotel was built in the summit in 1848. Later abandoned, it was reopened and finally blew down. With the left over lumber a fire lookout was built in 1909.
The present tower was originally built in 1958. In 1968, with the advent of airplane fire detection, the tower ceased to be used for that. In 1991 it was added to the National Historic Lookout Register. Presently, hikers are allowed to spend the night in the tower, but not camp outside it.
Anyway, back to the bottom of the mountain, I arrived at the trail head on Hurricane Mountain Road about 9:30 a.m. and headed up. I’m not sure how many times I’ve climbed Kearsarge, but the familiar landscape unfolded around me.
In 1.8 miles, the trail started to ascend pleasant ledges.
It was a cloudy day with chance of showers later. Reaching the top of the ledges, snow and ice patches began to appear on the trail and as the trail swung right around the north side of the mountain in a dark evergreen forest, the trail became a ribbon of snow and ice.
I put on microspikes, and soon they became essential as ice buildup from slope drainage made sections challenging. It was good to have trees to grab when needed.
The trail swung right again and soon I was approaching the top. Reaching summit ledges I took off my microspikes and wandered up to the tower.
I noticed that the many steps on the stairwell were new pressure treated lumber, and when I reached the upper deck, much of it was new lumber, as well as the railings. I entered the door into the cab.
There was a new wooden floor. A mat had been placed from the door so people could take off their foot traction and not harm the new floor. Obviously much work had been down recently.
A day after the hike I called the Saco Distirct office of the forest service in Conway. I talked to Becky Huncilman, who is the backcountry wilderness supervisor. Among her many other duties is watching over 14 facilities in the national forest, including cabins and shelters.
Last August, her crew including two back country patrollers and volunteers worked for 10 days on the Mount Kearsarge fire tower. First they hiked up and removed old lumber. Then a helicopter brought in new lumber and flooring, and carried out the old.
The new interior flooring is tongue and groove fir just like the original flooring in order to maintain the historical aspect. They fixed broken windows (an ongoing project) and window sill leaks. They made an unobtrusive sign asking hikers to respect the building and not carve initials and deface it.
One thing I didn’t know when I was up there, was that a toilet was made in Bartlett and flown up. It is an open toilet facing Maine. It has a barrier for privacy but a great view outward. There is a small sign on a path to it.
My walk back down was adventurous on the ice and pleasant on the ledges. As soon as I got in my car, the rain started.
