Oct. 15 marked the end trout season in designated trout ponds, rivers, and streams. Seems like we just started our quest on the morning of April 25 at the Pond That Shall Not Be Named.
That morning the water was lined with anglers and there were 10 various crafts floating the pond. Fish were hard to come to hand, but New Hampshire Fish and Game was able to stock on time this year as Mother Nature freed the ponds from ice in a timely fashion.
What Mother Nature forgot to do was turn up the thermostat. There were many days early in the season where snowflakes drifted down on anglers in pursuit of trout. This delayed the insect hatches and left anglers in search of bead head nymphs and drop shot to get flies and lures to the feeding levels of the trout.
Once the rivers and the ponds got to 54 degrees, it was game on! Ponds in the area had excellent Hendrickson hatches. Trout were caught on dry flies and emerger patterns. One night on Saco Lake, the Pink Lady Emerger was responsible for a fish a cast as the sun set over Mount Willard.
After Memorial Day, the Mirus and the Red Quills appeared on the shop walls under the porch lights. This is a sure sign that dry fly fishing on the Saco is in full swing. The shop sold a year’s supply of Saco Spinners and Saco Caddis in only a couple of weeks.
N.H. Fish & Game timed their stocking runs in the valley perfectly. There were plenty of brook trout, rainbow trout, and brown trout for anglers to pursue. This year it appeared that the rivers received more and larger rainbow trout than brown trout.
The rainbow trout were robust, putting on aerial displays each time one was hooked. Many a gleeful shout was heard at Humphrey’s Pool as fly and spin anglers did battle with these fish.
On the Androscoggin River, the alder flies arrived on time and in large quantities. Guides floated the Andro for three weeks and sports were delighted to cast Stewart’s Alder Fly to the larger brook trout and rainbow trout on the river. It had been quite a while since Mother Nature provided the angler with non stop action for the zebra caddis hatch.
Mother Nature was right on with the Hex hatch as well. Our largest mayfly, the Hexagenia, is the last chance until Fall to catch large trout. The hatch did not disappoint.
The shop closed early so that Little Greenough Pond, a wild trout management pond, could be explored. Grimes Hex Nymph and Grimes Hex Emerger resulted in several nice wild brook trout. New Hampshire could use more ponds with these special regulations.
As the Summer wore on, Mother Nature teased us with low waters. Just about the time it looked desperate, She would rain upon us and give the river enough water to keep the fishing interesting. Waters stayed hospitable to the trout and there were trout to be had throughout the White Mountain region.
After Labor Day, waters began to cool and trout became active. Fish and Game had provided enough trout for stocked waters and wild trout were abundant in their usual haunts. The colors of the fish matched the colors of the foliage. A remote pond brook trout caught on an old school wet fly. It doesn’t get any better.
On Oct. 15, it was back to the Pond That Shall Not Be Named to end another successful trout season.
Tip of the Week
Make sure to clean your equipment before storing it. Your equipment will last much longer if you do.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
