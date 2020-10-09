The lights were shining through the windows of the cabin. It made Troutman smile. He knew the Old Timer was inside and had opened the camp earlier in the day. Returning to camp was a right of renewal for Troutman and his dad. Another fishing trip was about to unfold.
“’bout time you got here,” said the Old Timer.
“Traffic down south was crazy,” said Troutman. “I didn’t break free until I left the Notches.”
Troutman went into the lodge to drop his bags. He unzipped a duffle and took out a shiny new box of flies. Every year, Troutman tied flies for the end-of-season fishing trip. This year was no different. He slid the box of flies across the table to the Old Timer.
The Old Timer opened the box. He had bought a fly-tying kit for Troutman for his 12th birthday. The Old Timer had never bought a fly since that day.
“What crazy patterns did you come up with this year?” asked the Old Timer.
“I know how much you like Hornbergs,” said Troutman. “I tied some especially for you.”
The Old Timer looked inside the fly box. He couldn’t believe his eyes.
“Chartreuse!” the Old Timer exclaimed. “You tied Chartreuse Hornbergs. Have you lost your mind?”
Troutman smiled and chuckled inside. He knew that the Old Timer would react in that manner. They had been fishing buddies for a long time.
“Oh, I think I’m perfectly sane,” Troutman said. “Sometimes it pays to think outside the box.”
Troutman spent a lot of time fishing the waters in the Mount Washington Valley and the Great North Woods. One year in the middle of the fishing season, the trout on the Saco River seemed to have a case of lockjaw. All the usual patterns were being refused by the trout.
On a whim, Troutman tied up a Hornberg in chartreuse, breaking away from the usual natural or yellow or red. The brown trout took to the fly like bees on honey.
Having success in the river, Troutman took his creation to a local pond. The Chartreuse Hornberg was just as successful. Trout would take the fly off the top fished as a dry, slowly retrieved along the bottom, or as the fly slowly descended through the water column on the sink. Troutman fished the fly for a couple of seasons before unveiling it to the Old Timer.
“I have wanted to try this fly in our favorite remote pond,” said Troutman. “It has been awhile since we have been able to catch some of those nice 15-inch wild brook trout.”
“From your lips to God’s ears,” said The Old Timer. “We haven’t done well fishing there in years.”
The next day Troutman and the Old Timer hiked into the pond. Troutman carrying the canoe and the Old Timer carrying the rods. A trout splashed in the middle of the pond. After an hour of catching trout up to a foot on dry flies, Troutman switched to his sinking line and tied on a Chartreuse Hornberg. It was time to hunt for the big brook trout.
The fly sat on the surface as the line began to sink to the depths of the pond. The fly then disappeared under the surface headed to the bottom of the pond. Soon the line went tight. A solid strike and Troutman was fast to a fish. After a few minutes, the Old Timer netted the big fish and shook his head and said, “Chartreuse, who’d a thunk it.”
Tip of the Week
Trout fishing season ends on Oct 15. All rivers and streams and all designated Trout Ponds close.
However, there are ponds and lakes that have trout and are not designated Trout Ponds. You can continue to pursue trout in these waters, but all trout must be returned to the water immediately.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
