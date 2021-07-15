ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center will be welcoming cyclists to participate in the 2021 Mt. Washington Century+ bike events. This year’s main event will once again be an unsupported Alternative Century+.
Although the country is opening up and mask mandates are becoming a thing of the past, planning and decisions were finalized earlier, making this year’s ride “alternative” meaning it once again is unsupported and offered as a ride at your own pace, take your time and complete it in one or more days, and, most important, have fun.
This year, cyclists have a choice. They can follow the traditional century route, which includes options and maps to ride 40, 80 or the full 100+ miles, all beginning and ending at Tin Mountain on Bald Hill Road in Albany. Or they can opt for the new option this year; to start at the Visitor’s Center in Fryeburg, Maine, and pedal about 30 relatively flat miles along the old course of the Saco River.
Since both rides are unsupported, a travel guide for each ride provides places where riders can stop to refuel and rehydrate. As with last year’s Alternative Mt. Washington Century+ cyclists can do the ride(s) in a day, weekend, a week, or over the course of several weeks — it’s up to the individual riders how fast and far they want to ride as well as when they want to ride. The official dates are July 17 to Aug. 1. Register at bikereg.com/mount-washington-century.
The $50 registration fee provides every rider with a 40-ounce Hydroflask wide-mouth water bottle, map, goodie bag and travel guide describing the route as well as the natural and social history of the area through which they are riding.
The full 100+ mile route of the MWC+ takes riders up, down, around and through some of the most spectacular scenery in all of New England. Riders will pedal through three notches, along rivers, past the headwaters of the Saco River in Crawford Notch and the headwaters of both the Peabody and Ellis Rivers in Pinkham Notch. Riders will ride through thick forests of hemlock, spruce and fir, all while traversing one State Park and one National Forest.
Bicyclists who opt for the shorter, flatter route will follow the old course of the Saco River in Maine. The river was shortened by about 10 miles to make it easier for the log drives that floated timber down the river to the lumber mills on the coast.
This ride starts in Fryeburg, the oldest town in Maine, and travels through lands and forests that once belonged to the W’abanaki. Riders will pass pastoral fields, Sherman and Weston Farms and crisscross the old course of the Saco. A travel guide provides more information about this region’s native inhabitants and legends of the Saco River.
All proceeds from the event help support Tin Mountain Conservation Center’s environmental education classes, valley-wide nature programs and field trips and conservation research. For over 40 years, Tin Mountain Conservation Center has been teaching environmental education classes to students in grades K-12 throughout the greater Mt. Washington Valley and western Maine. In addition to the 4,000 students that enjoy in-school environmental education classes, Tin Mountain serves hundreds more through its four summer camp locations. Additionally over 80 year-round nature programs, field trips and environmental trivia nights provide environmental education, and outdoor recreation to families and adults who live in or are visiting the Mount Washington Valley. Avian research, sustainable forestry and trout restoration projects are conducted by Tin Mountain’s research department.
In addition to the Mt. Washington Century+, Tin Mountain also hosts and benefits the Mt. Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb (MWARBH.org) and the First Season Dinner and Benefit auction fund-raising events every year. Tin Mountain celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2020. Tin Mountain is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, environmental education organization.
For more information on membership, camp programs or events, go to tinmountain.org.
