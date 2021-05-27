Derailleurs hummed. Bright red bike lights flashed. Brakes squeaked. Wheels rolled.
Not a word was spoken by the some 15 riders moving tortoise-like and single file while participating in North Conway’s inaugural Ride of Silence.
On the third Wednesday of May every year across the globe, cyclists take part in the International Ride of Silence, a short, slow spin honoring bicycle riders killed while cycling, raising awareness about bicyclists legal rights on the road and a reminder to motorists to share the road.
Organized by Kennett High School mountain bike coach and teacher Chris Darling, a bicycle commuter himself, along with the Bicycle Coalition of Maine, the May 19 event drew Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club members and a Bicycle Coalition of Maine board member from Portland.
“Basically it’s a ride to promote awareness of road safety and to remember those who have been injured or killed on a bicycle by collisions with vehicles,” said Darling before the ride.
Darling, also the Crank the Kanc race director, rides regularly with the Portland Velo Club which has taken part in the event for years. Bicycle Coalition of Maine organizes those rides which took place in Portland, Yarmouth, Rockland, Lewiston and Augusta.
Given the coronavirus pandemic, Bicycle Coalition of Maine wanted to cap rides at 50 cyclists and was looking for additional hosts. North Conway was mentioned, and Darling stepped up.
Darling anchored the long line of riders, wearing a sign on his back emblazoned with a kneeling cyclist and the words “Ride of Silence.”
“The focus of the ride is a very slow thoughtful group ride in silence to ride to the local police department and or courthouse to recognize some of the police officers and the community involvement in promoting road safety,” said Darling.
The black arm-band wearing riders left the rear Settlers Green parking lot and travelled four miles to and from the Conway Police Station and District Court of Northern Carroll County. They followed North-South Road with its two roundabouts and freshly paved Route 302 through Redstone on a route aptly passing The Bike Shop, motor vehicle dealers and auto repair centers during the hour-long event.
Cyclists rode through the intersection of Route 302 and East Conway Road, an area with a tragic history of motor vehicle crash deaths and injuries, and which is the 12th most accident prone rural intersection in the state.
Outside the police station, Portland bike and pedestrian law attorney and BCM board member Lauri Boxer-Macomber recited the event poem read across the globe honoring those killed on their final rides.
“For me, this is a reminder of how fragile we all are and I ride in honor of many of the families and people I have worked on behalf of,” she said after the ride. “We’ve also had friends that we’ve lost. It’s also a time to reflect on our enjoyment of the sport and also on all of the reasons why it’s important to incorporate bicycling into our transportation systems.”
She said bicycles can help solve many of the world’s problems. The bicycle is a vehicle for climate change, a way to address obesity and mental health, a way to build community and stimulate the economy.
“Even though it’s a solemn event, it’s a time to really think about how we can strategically plan for the future with bikes and e-bikes,” she said.
One remembered rider was Jackson’s Dick Devellian, killed by a motorist at age 83 on May 27, 2020, while cycling in Intervale.
“I think it was a great idea to make people aware of the number of bicyclists that get injured and killed by motorists and automobiles because we had the tragedy of Dick Devellian’s death,” said MWVBC secretary Pat Higgins of Glen after the ride. “I think it’s good to do something to try to honor those people who have been affected by distracted drivers.”
Normally, the rides leave at 7 p.m. but this one started at 4 p.m. to allow for the possibility of students joining in.
Boxer-Macomber has attended several of these rides across Maine and pointed out a unique aspect of the North Conway spin.
“What I really thought was wonderful was that we were catching the attention of rush hour traffic as we were heading back,” she said.
Look for the ride next year.
“I think it would be great if we could host this site every year as part of an ongoing process,” said Darling.
