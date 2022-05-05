Hey, it’s me. Your bike.
Now that the weather’s nice, it’s about time you got me out of the barn. You think it’s fun hanging upside-down all winter like a bat? Drives me batty.
They say the squeaky wheel gets the grease, so I’m venting. But first, give me some lube and a wash before you take me out. I’m a little thirsty and feel dirty.
This past uninspiring winter I’ve had plenty of time to think while hanging out so let’s get the debunking going.
I’ve seen a lot of you on the streets who believe biking is expensive. It’s not. There are plenty of ways to get decent bikes at a fair price locally even with this supply chain mishegoss. Try used ones or those new ones found in those ugly big box stores we say we don’t use but really do.
Consumer Reports estimates costs of a new basic metal low-end bicycle like a Huffy are $80 to $300. That’s not too shabby. You want better than that? Visit a local bike shop.
You know what a new car costs nowadays? I don’t know. I’m asking. I’m a bike. But I did hear the American Automobile Association reports driving a small sedan costs around $6,800 annually for gas, parts, maintenance, etc. Maintaining a bike costs way less. So why don’t you take me to a local bicycle shop and tune me up since I help tune you up.
You see what I did there? Such a nice segue since bicycling is great exercise. I know, you think bicycling will make you all sweaty. OK, it does on that really hazy, hot and humid day in August when we all go swimming.
But seriously, I’ve seen how slow so many of you go. I don’t mean the tight and bright crowd — and I’ll get to you people later — but just the occasional rider schlepping about. And that’s OK. Ride slow and the exertion is low. You throw on some moisture-wicking clothing and voila, no underarm shvitzing. Just take it easy. You don’t have to be in great shape to ride a bike because taking it easy on a bike will get you in great shape. And I should know. A lot of you weigh a helluva lot. Bike it off.
You cry you need all this expensive gear and have to wear spandex. Nope. All you need is a helmet.
So, you say you can’t carry a lot of stuff on a bike. Phooey, I say! You shouldn’t take those plastic bags filled with groceries and hang them from the handlebars. Such nonsense! A safety hazard! Ever hear of a front basket? How about a rear rack with a bungie cord? Bet you even have a backpack or messenger bag somewhere in that war zone you call a closet. Get them out. Use them to carry your crap while cycling. Besides, how much stuff do you really need when you’re riding?
Oh, but it’s too far to bike to the grocery store. Oh, it’s too far to bike to work. Stop your whining. I’ve seen a doctor here, a doctor there commuting to work. I’ve seen a teacher here, a teacher there riding to school. I smile when I see people pull up on their bikes at the supermarket.
Here’s a tip you geniuses: You don’t have to pedal the whole way if you can’t. In as much as it pains me to say this, you have cars. Drive a little, bike a little. Better yet, drive a little and bike a lot.
If you bike a lot, take me on a road trip. I love road trips. Take me here, take me there, take me everywhere. Oh the places you see from a bike. Just be sure there’s a shower … for you.
Thanks Mr. Bike, you say, but I hate riding in traffic. Yeah, me too. Those finger-flipping motorists blow, but what can you do? Ride with traffic. Be predictable, alert and lawful. That’s an acronym my buddy ol’ PAL.
Now for the tight and bright crowd, love you. You’re a vital and vocal segment of the bicycling community, but please lose some of those COVID-19 pounds you’re lugging around. I don’t care how many miles you’ve already ridden this season. All those post-ride burgers, fries and craft beer negate your efforts. You’re breaking my back.
Now go find that helmet and ride me out of here. I miss the sunshine on my sleek, sexy frame.
