New Hampshire springs are frustrating for cyclists. Some days, it’s too cold to muster riding enthusiasm. Blustery days blow away the desire. Rainy days dampen the cycling spirit. When a rare, warm sunny day arrives, it’s time to grab the bike and go ride!
Such a day happened last week. I had a meeting that morning at Story Land to plan this Saturday’s Kids’ Bike Safety Day, but my afternoon was free. Time to put my bike on the rack and take it with me.
I concocted a loop ride that would mix pavement and dirt. My ride focus was to see what was happening on Dundee Road and get some exercise. Land along Dundee Road’s dirt section had recently been acquired by the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust in partnership with the Trust for Public Land. Their aim is to conserve “nearly 1,200 acres of forest rich with biodiversity, pristine streams and peaks offering stunning views.”
Combining 16 separate parcels under the umbrella of the “Dundee Community Forest,” these organizations plan to use the forest for sustainable forestry and recreation while protecting rare natural ecosystems.
In planning my ride, I had to decide where to start.
Not a fan of riding on the main roads these days, I opted for a back-road ride. I decided to use Jackson’s and Intervale’s roads to make my loop. They’re scenic, offer great views, and have little traffic. The only drawback is they’re also very hilly. I’d be earning my mountain vistas!
Parking in the lot beside Jackson Public Library, I unloaded my gravel grinder. Its wider tires would handle the dirt section well, but I wasn’t sure its gears were low enough for climbing. I also wondered if my legs were strong enough to crank up those hills. It is early in the cycling season for me. Would I be ready for such sustained climbing? The warm day told me to “go for it!” I could always walk or turn back if it was too much. Being on my own individual ride gave me the freedom to do whatever I felt like.
Riding up 16B toward Jackson Grammar School, I remembered the Jackson Covered Bridge Race from years ago. That tough 10K running race started at the covered bridge, followed 16B to Black Mountain Road. The hardest part was the climb up to Christmas Farm Inn. That first mile was brutal!
Riding up that same hill, I felt my legs strain and dropped to my lowest gear. An inn guest saw me cranking and said, “Better you than me.” I laughed and kept pedaling. Past Tin Mine Road, I knew the riding would get easier.
Where the first Covered Bridge race water stop used to be, I paused to have a drink and take in the views. Looking across the fields, I could see Eagle Mountain House and golf course. In the distance, a snowcapped Mount Washington peaked above the horizon. The climb was worth the view!
Back in the saddle, I continued up the road to Black Mountain Ski Area. Very little snow was left there. At the stone house, I turned right uphill on Dundee Road. Partway up, I stopped to remove some layers, have a drink and take in another panoramic view.
Continuing on, I passed the new Doublehead parking lot, and came to the 2-mile Dundee Road dirt section. I had already climbed 850 feet since the start! I stopped to catch my breath.
Whenever I come to this section, whether in a car, on a bike or on foot, I feel a quiet come over me. Last year, during COVID, we walked this road and met others doing the same. We kept our social distance but were glad to see and talk to others who were enjoying that peaceful place. That day on my ride, I saw no walkers and was only passed by a couple of cars. I felt I was really alone to appreciate the woods, fields and smooth packed road.
Pulling into an opening where an old farmhouse used to stand, I saw large stones and old farm equipment arranged in a Stonehenge-type layout. Walking around it and taking pictures, I guessed that this was evidence of Dundee Community Forest development.
I can’t wait to see what other plans USVLT has for this area. I‘m looking forward to seeing what trails and attractions they devise for hikers, birders, skiers and mountain bikers. We all should be thankful they have preserved this area for us.
On a steep downhill, the road turns to pavement and continues that way to 16A in Intervale. The road is a roller coaster ride of sudden uphills and quick downhills. I cranked and coasted, stopping at lookouts to take in more mountain vistas. At the 16A junction, I turned right, heading toward Thorn Hill Road.
When I first moved to the valley, I lived on 16A. I remember the first time I climbed Thorn Hill Road. It starts off with gentle climbing. However, after the first group of houses, there’s one long, steep, sustained climb up the hill. It’s merciless! From 16A to the top, it climbs 500 feet.
Before I tackled that climb, I stopped by the old abandoned Cedarcroft farmhouse to refuel and look out over the fields. It’s sad to see it in disrepair, but old houses and ways of life don’t last forever.
Reluctantly, I left that pastoral scene and started the climb. It was as bad as I remember! I used my lowest gear and kept cranking, but the hill kept going. At times, I had to resort to “Granny” turns to give my legs some relief. Finally, I crested the hill — hurray!
A series of fun downhills took me quickly back to Jackson Village. At Thorn Hill Road’s end, I turned left and pedaled back to the library parking lot. The loop was complete and I was satisfied. Even though it was only a 13-mile ride, it had been challenging, but rewarding for me. The scenic views, warm sunshine and cranking down Dundee’s dirt road made it all worth the effort.
Hopefully, soon there will be more sunny days ahead for cyclists of all ages to enjoy. Don’t let them pass you by — get out and ride!
Upcoming events
Kids’ Bike Safety Day at Story Land: Saturday, May 8, 9:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
Cyclofemme: Global Women’s Cycling Celebration: Sunday, May 9. Check website for information: cyclofemme.com/.
Crank the Kanc: Saturday, May 15.
Bike to Work Week: May 17-23.
Bike to Work Day: Friday, May 21.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
Sally, don't forget to teach the kids about mirrors so they can see what is going on behind them. Did you get yours yet?
