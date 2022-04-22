A mother and dad, with kids in tow, walked two brand new bikes across Walmart’s parking lot. Inside, I saw another father buying a kid’s bike. It seemed to be the day for getting new bicycles for the children. Spring is finally here — it’s bike riding season.
Giving your child a bicycle gives them freedom and adventure. I still remember hopping on my bike and riding around the neighborhood, visiting friends, going to the playground and pedaling to the Tasty Freeze. My bike was my transportation ticket.
Once I could balance, steer and brake, I was allowed to go for short rides on my own. As I got older and more responsible and experienced as a bicycle rider, my parents let me ride farther away from home with my friends. My boundaries expanded as my parents came to trust my skills and judgment.
I don’t remember being taught the “rules of the road,” but I’m sure my dad made sure I knew them before he let me out of the yard. Hopefully, those parents buying bicycles will make sure their young riders know them, too.
What does every cyclist, from child to senior, need to know about riding on the road? Legally, bicycles are considered “vehicles” and are regulated by the same traffic laws as cars and trucks. Like those vehicles, they travel on the right side of the road and have to obey traffic signs and signals. Cyclists, like motorists, need to use signals and communicate their intentions. Those riding at night are required to have a front white light and a rear red light and should wear reflective clothing.
The following list of rules of the road comes from Bike-Walk Alliance of New Hampshire’s Bike-Walk Safety presentations given in local schools.
Rules of the Road
1. Ride on the right: Cyclists ride in the same direction as traffic.
2. Ride single file.
3. Obey traffic signs, signals and laws.
4. Ride straight — no surprises! Unpredictable behavior confuses drivers and leads to accidents.
5. Look back and signal before turning.
6. Yield to people walking.
7. Use lights if riding at night — with your parents’ permission.
8. Always stop at the end of your driveway — look left, right, then left again before entering the road.
9. Feel unsafe? You can always walk your bike.
Who teaches the children about the “Rules of the Road?” Parents and teachers can certainly do it. Local police departments and other community organizations can also talk to kids about bike safety.
Bike-Walk Alliance of New Hampshire also offers free “Bike-Walk Safety” presentations to schools. Using Safe Routes to School grant funds, BWANH sends trained bike safety instructors to schools that request them. In these 45-minute sessions, instructors cover how to check bikes for safety, wear helmets correctly and follow the “Rules of the Road.” Each student goes home with a flyer reviewing the information with a letter to their parents.
The sessions are very interactive. Instructors bring in bicycles, helmets, and other props to stimulate conversation about how to ride and walk safely on the road. I’ve been one of those instructors for over a dozen years and have seen how excited students get when you talk about bicycles. They love riding their bikes and talking about them.
For more information about BWANH Bike-Walk Safety presentations, go to: tinyurl.com/2p85tbue.
For information about what NH laws are for cyclists, go to this BWANH’s page: tinyurl.com/2hu8dup3.
Another unique way for young cyclists to learn about bike safety is through a “bike rodeo” where they learn about checking their bikes and helmets for safety and what the rules of the road are. Children bring their bikes and demonstrate safe riding skills on a specially designed course. Bike safety rodeos are often put on by local police, Kiwanis clubs or other organizations.
Locally, the Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club coordinates such an event — Kids Bike Safety Day at Story Land. This year, it will take place on Saturday, May 7, from 9:45 a.m to 1:45 p.m. For 13 years, the bike club has been hosting this event, with support from Story Land, Kiwanis and Key Club members, local police officers and area bike mechanics. The event is free and open to kids aged 5-11, but advanced registration is required to assure social distancing. To register, go to tinyurl.com/yc863jxy
What happens at Kids’ Bike Safety Day at Story Land? When children enter the gate, volunteers check helmets for proper fit and give them free new helmets if they need them. While their helmets are being checked, their bikes are also being checked for safety by trained bike mechanics. The bikes are inspected to make sure brakes are working, tires are inflated and in good condition, and everything works the way it should.
After the helmet and bike inspection stations, young cyclists meet with local police officers to talk about the “Rules of the Road.” It’s usually a spirited discussion that all enjoy.
The most exciting part comes next when kids ride their bikes around Story Land. Six bike safety stations are set up in the park where riders demonstrate their bike handling and safety skills. Each station addresses a particular bike safety skill.
Station 1 — “Ride right and straight” — challenges riders to stay to the right and ride in a straight line.
Station 2 — “Stops and Starts” — requires cyclists to demonstrate that they can stop their bikes on the flats and coming down the hill, and put their pedals in the ready position to start riding after a stop.
Station 3 — “Tracks and Turns” — is combined with “Demon Driveways” in the World Pavilion and Splash Battle area. Riders are asked to show how to cross railroad tracks safely.
After discussing hand signals, riders are asked to signal and make left and right turns. In an area simulating a blind driveway where riders can’t see what’s coming, they are challenged to look both ways before riding into the road. Volunteers with car signs provide the traffic.
The next two stations focus on bike handling skills and avoiding objects on the road. The “slalom course” is a fun one where cyclists show that they can steer around cones and even ride their bikes around a figure eight.
“Rock Dodge” is the most challenging station for young riders. Riding straight within a bike lane, riders have to swerve around objects ahead like pretend rocks, glass and puddles, and even a fake squirrel and chicken. Once their front wheel has cleared the object, they get quickly back in line.
After finishing the last station, riders exit the park, picking up free water bottles as they leave. They’ve had a fun ride around Story Land while learning about and practicing bike safety. Hopefully, children will be better and safer riders after that experience.
Register soon to bring your children to Story Land on May 7 to learn about bike safety. Go to: tinyurl.com/yc863jxy.
If you’d like to volunteer to help out with Kids’ Bike Safety Day at Story Land, contact Pat Higgins, the volunteer coordinator, at volunteer@mwvbicyclingclub.org. She’ll find a job for you and you’ll have a great time helping the kids learn about bike safety.
Hope to see you at Story Land on May 7.
Upcoming events
Bike Coalition of Maine Bike Swap — April 24 (Sunday), 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., University of Southern Maine, Lewiston campus. The cost is $5 to attend for anyone over 12.
13th annual Kids Bike Safety Day at Story Land — May 7. Put on by MWV Bicycling Club. To register, go to: bikereg.com/kids-bike-safety-day.
Crank the Kanc Time Trial — May 14. Put on by MWV Bicycling Club and Kennett High School Mountain Bike Team.
Celebrate Trails Day — May 23. Sponsored by Rails-to-Trails Conservancy. For details and events, go to /tinyurl.com/yh7w4hzh.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.