The COVID-19 vaccine (one-third the dose as the adult version) is now available to millions of elementary-age children ages 5-11. Pediatricians, pharmacies, hospitals, schools and health clinics were poised to begin the shots after the final OK Tuesday. The vaccine requires two shots three weeks apart. Kids vaccinated before Thanksgiving will be fully covered by Christmas. While skeptics question the need for kids to get vaccinated, with the Delta variant, they can get infected and transmit “just as readily as adults do,’’ Dr. Anthony Fauci said at a recent briefing. However, a Kaiser Family Foundation poll last week showed only about a third (34 percent) of parents with younger children are eager to get them vaccinated.
This week’s Tele-talk question: A third of parents say they’ll get their kids vaccinated. Would you?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
