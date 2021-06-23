To the editor:
Recently, the state Legislature met to address a bill (HB69) in regards to retaining the state motto, “Live Free or Die,” as well as the age-old motto “In God We Trust,” being displayed in schools.
Rep. Steve Woodcock (D-Conway) requested to have the floor to make a parliamentary inquiry that was more of an incoherent speech. During his bizarre babble he talked about French fries? Tried to draw a parallel of the motto of Live Free or Die being a factor in teen suicide? I’d like to address his last comment of “Jesus did not come to town with a sign hanging from his ass and nor should any school,” but I’m sorry to say even with all his “nuggets” he claims to have through giving up “his vacations, at vacation bible school” I have no idea what any of this has to do with his voting against having “In God We Trust” in schools.
I would like to point out that children have been entering the doors of schools displaying these two mottos for many generations without being “triggered” as Woodcock suggests. Possibly it is not the mottos that traumatize them.
I would suggest it is more likely because the moral compass of people like Woodcock, and too many more, are broken. These people are the same people supporting racism to be taught through Critical Race Theory and Gender Identity Confusion.
As well as forcing young women to share bathrooms with men and compete in sports against men (Woodcock is an advocate for this). It is unacceptable that God is banned from our schools unless it is Allah or Islam which is forced under the guise of cultural diversity. The disregard of the fragility and innocence of children is ludicrous and the people participating in this should be held accountable, not a motto.
Wendy Richardson
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.