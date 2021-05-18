To the editor:
I just finished reading the responses to your Tele-Talk. A large group implied that those who were not working because they were living off that $300 weekly as if that money would allow them to live like kings. Or they are lazy. One responder said he would sleep late, drink adult beverages, golf once a week and do other things on that $300. Really? Does he eat, have utility bills, rent or mortgage or pay for child care, etc.?
I quickly went through the Sun's help wanted ads in Tuesday's edition. There was over 174 job offerings, not counting all the multiple, unspecified help wanteds. Of these over 73 had requirements such as CDL's, certification or specialized experience of one to five years, a teaching or nursing license or more. Many more required a car (insured) and driver's license. One job posting was from Lancaster, a 51-mile jaunt each way taking over an hour each day. How many in the valley have these qualifications?
We have to stop looking at the unemployed with an elite's eye. These are people struggling through no fault of their own. Lack of child care, affordable housing or public transportation in the area prevents the unemployed from being able to work. I see these people every day at work paying for their groceries with saved up coins because that is what they have. They all want to work but can't for the reasons I gave.
The way things are going everything will be self serve because we will have no one to serve the us. First, lose the attitude then ask the town, state and federal government to fix what needs to be fixed.
Walter Davis
North Conway
