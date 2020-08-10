To the editor:
Jim Salmon’s letter of Aug. 4 quotes at length from my letter of July 23 and then glibly refers to it as circulating a “disingenuous canard.” Yet, he fails to cite one example that I gave of the Democrat Party’s past history of racism as being untrue. One example I did leave out of my letter due to space limitations was FDR’s forcible internment of Japanese Americans during World War II which was even opposed by FBI director J. Edgar Hoover.
And speaking of conveniently failing to mention something, Salmon does not attempt to rebut my reference to the Democrat Party’s presumptive nominee Joe Biden’s past effort to prevent the federal government from funding effectively segregated public schools.
My question as to whether the Democrat Party should be “canceled” was said “tongue in cheek,” and an attempt to show that the “cancel culture” movement refuses to acknowledge that history is complex, and not, figuratively or literally, black and white.
Voorhees Dunn, PhD
Madison
