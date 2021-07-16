To the editor:
There seems to be a lot of disinformation being published by The Conway Daily Sun in its role as an organ of the Democratic machine. First off, The New Hampshire Times was initiated because Republicans and conservatives in this community did not have equal access to the public square. People wanted their voices heard.
They needed a receptive forum. When they volunteered their comments and ideas, they were ignored by the Sun or told to provide the kind of backup that a doctoral candidate might be required to submit to their faculty reviewer. Your paper refused to cover the many questions that surrounded the 2020 election in New Hampshire and elsewhere around the country, and the now obvious voter fraud being unearthed in Georgia and Arizona. A lot of our letters to the editor were not being printed or were censored.
As I have said in the past, I never thought there was outright voter fraud in Conway. One of the things that really bothers me, though, is that the Sun considers any type of voter fraud to be no big deal. It is always a big deal, and any time an illegal vote is cast, it cancels a legal one. How you define voter fraud in your column and how you minimize the problem is a big deal.
The problem of voter fraud in the 2020 election has become obvious. I would ask you to look at the third video in our report on Tucker Carlson. We now see paper ballots that have been counted two and three times. The question is how many more irregularities are we going to find and what will be done about it?
Erik, John, and I not only respect law enforcement but we are adamant about not wanting to defund the police. We have seen what is happening across our country with the defunding nonsense and we oppose any similar childish proposal here.
As for your attack on President Trump, he has done more in his single term than any other president in our lifetimes. This is especially true when it comes to immigration. Joe Biden is destroying the systems and policies that Trump set in place, much to the detriment of the nation and of our communities. We also had achieved energy independence until Biden destroyed that, while he offered Russia a financial infusion via a new pipeline to Germany.
Erik, I challenge you to find one story in our newspaper or with our feeds where there are any mistruths or inaccuracies. We are not the purveyors of “fake news.” We are the antithesis of CNN, MSNBC, The Washington Post, The New York Times, The Boston Globe and the Atlanta Constitution. And your paper. Isn’t it great there’s at least a little sprout of independent journalism in the daily mudslide of Marxist opinion?
Steven H. Steiner
Chairman, MWV Republican Committee
Center Conway
