To the editor:
Tom McLaughlin’s column “Will fear control our election?” attempts to make a case that Democrats, mainstream media and, yes, the Deep State cabal are in collusion to fan the flames of COVID-19 fear to unseat President Donald Trump.
I would almost find this amusing if it were not for Trump’s admission that he “played it down” to avoid creating a panic when, in truth, his goal was to blatantly employ minimization, denial and deceit to bolster his efforts to secure a second term.
I am particularly offended by McLaughlin’s efforts to misrepresent the 200,000+ COVID deaths. He accurately states 94 percent of those who died experienced other conditions at the time of their death. What he failed to report was that with a significant number of these deaths, the other conditions were respiratory failure, pneumonia or adult respiratory distress syndrome … all causally linked to COVID-19. The presence of these conditions or other conditions does not alter the fact that these untimely deaths were the direct result of COVID-19 unless he believes thousands of physicians, coroners or medical examiners who signed death certificates are part of an elaborate conspiracy fanning the flames to deny Trump a second term.
McLaughlin states the virus is fading. In July and August there was largely a downward trend in COVID-19 cases nationally; however, with the reopening of public schools, colleges and universities coupled with the relaxation of public health guidelines and practices, 22 states are experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases. On Friday, Sept. 25, the country recorded a total of 55,000 infections in a single day — the largest 24-hour jump in more than a month.
There is nothing wrong with a dose of healthy fear of both the coronavirus and Trump who continues to consistently and repeatedly misleads the public.
Raymond Mitchell
Glen
