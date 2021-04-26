To the editor:
Golden Calf-worshipping Trumpster simpletons have tried with great effort to destroy American democracy by sowing doubts about the integrity of our elections.
These absurdities have played out in many states, but the battlegrounds of Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania have been front and center. In December, Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Seth Grove asked Congress to reject his state's election results, a letter signed on to by 64 of his fellow goons.
And now this: Mr. Grove has concluded a thorough investigation into Pennsylvania voter fraud. Not surprisingly, voter fraud was found. Not surprisingly, Mr. Grove discovered that it was Trumpsters, and not Black Democratic hordes in Philadelphia, who committed voter fraud. Wrap your heads around that!
When asked who committed fraud, Mr. Grove, a prominent peddler of Trump's big lie, finally folded: “Right, Republicans. But it’s still election fraud." Yes, it's still election fraud, thank you. Yes, fraud was not widespread nor significant. Sensible folks already knew this. But the real question is this: if Trumpsters are the ones committing voter fraud, lying about it, trying to suppress legitimate voters pursuant to these lies, then wherein does the real problem reside?
The annoying thing about truth in a free society is that it ultimately prevails. Those who lined up and staked their reputations on lies will and should be disgraced. Disgraced for being fools, liars and scoundrels.
This is the essence of the Trump personality cult: it was always a house of cards. Those in our midst who defended these lies should be forgiven for being repentant morons, or alternatively, scorned for being unrepentant scoundrels. For simple folks desperate to believe in the idea of Trump, hear me: you were betrayed, so be angry, but not at those of us who spoke truth. Do not follow a wolf in sheep skin.
Quddus Snyder
Eaton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.