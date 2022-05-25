Memorial Day originated in the 1800s as Decoration Day — communities decorated the graves of family and neighbors killed in our domestic and foreign wars.
The efforts of Anna Guerin started our annual Buddy Poppy tradition in France, and Moina Michael in America after World War I. Everyone wanted to forget the horrors of war but neglected the civilians, military men and women whose efforts preserved their freedom and safety.
The new Veterans of Foreign Wars agreed to join the women's plan of assistance and remembrance. Unfortunately, war and its aftermaths are never-ending activities, and the price we pay for our freedoms.
The VFW motto is "To honor the dead by helping the living" veterans, both of their families and communities. The symbolic, artificial, red "Flanders Fields Poppy" will be distributed on Saturday outside of Shaw's Supermarket in North Conway and on Sunday outside of Grant's Market in Glen.
Vets and their families make the free "Buddy Poppy" available at VA regional hospitals throughout America. They receive money for their work, and any donations by all of us assist their care, treatment and rehabilitation.
Thank you for your caring assistance in thought, prayer, deed and living a life worth fighting for while maintaining a safe, loving home.
