To the editor:
The Sun’s No. 4 story of the year labeling parents as “anti-maskers” was missing important information from one school board meeting at the high school I decided to attend in August.
What I witnessed were several doctors with huge egos, mainly Dr. Jerry Knirk and Dr. Rich Laracy parroting their talking points like a script from Dr. Anthony Fauci. Many now refer to Fauci as the modern-day Nazi Dr. Mengele.
Several parents also stood up and called out Laracy for his lies to the board. But what was also absent from the Sun’s story was a woman identified as Julie Laracy, the good doctor’s wife giving hand signals and attempting to control board chairperson Nancy Kelemen during the meeting. What a show it was. A band of doctors and other health-care professionals parroting their talking points, but absent were the parents that supported the draconian masking mandates.
Now that Needle Nazi Knirk has been given a soapbox in the Sun for his dissertations, he can now argue brazenly that we must give up our God-given rights and be forced to take an experimental jab. Simply, Knirk is the one that needs to be tossed from society along with his political office.
This is Knirk’s wet dream, a tyrannical medical dictatorship where you will have no choice at the other end of Knirk’s dirty little needle. Take the jab or Needle Nazis like Knirk will remove you from society. These people like Knirk are mad and leading us down the same path that the Nazi party did with its mass formation psychosis.
Nonetheless, Knirk has also sponsored or co-sponsored bills that would force the experimental jab on students to attend school, and a minor child could agree to be jabbed without parental consent.
What happened to all the claims by this band of doctors that forced masking and jabs are the elixirs to end the pandemic? And what about those New Hampshire billboards on Route 16 declaring, “Here is your shot to get back to normal,” you need only to get the jab, and everything will be great again? All lies!
Michael Knudson
Tamworth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.