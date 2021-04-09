To the editor:
Two recent letters from Joseph Dorsett need addressing.
In the first, Dorsett proved Susan Rheault’s point about Trump supporters and Big Lie believers hiding their fears about whites becoming a minority (which is inevitable) behind conspiracy theories perfectly, bouncing from one bigoted statement to another, without basis or recognition of his bias.
Most immigrants have not been skilled artisans or tradesmen, as Dorsett claimed, in any of the many waves that created the melting pot that is the USA. Most have been farmers and simple people looking for a better life. That’s what my ancestors were that came here, and they found it. Every wave of immigrants faced ignorance and bigotry, and his comments show that mindset is alive and well.
The Senate filibuster is not “in lockstep” with the Constitution, as Dorsett claims in his most recent letter. It doesn’t appear in the document, so it was clearly not desired by the framers.
I have mixed feelings about it myself. Leaving it in place helps the status quo remain, especially with the Republicans marching in lockstep to oppose anything resembling progress towards equality, but I shudder to think what the Republicans could have done during Trump’s term without it. While I don’t expect to ever see that kind of bigotry and idiocy in the White House again due to the demographic shift, it’s still chilling to think about what could happen.
Dorsett’s repetition of a crackpot Communist threat to take America over is beyond ridiculous fear-mongering, and completely devoid of any substance or relevance.
His claim that Nancy Pelosi was unwilling to cooperate and put the country’s business on hold because she refused to agree to Trump’s insane ideas, but now those issues are “proving to be in the best interest of the country” is disconnected from reality.
Michael Kerins
North Conway
