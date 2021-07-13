To the editor:
We continue to see crazy claims from right-wingers in the letters section. Kathy Finney wrote about the “faux presidency,” the “fake ‘armed insurrection,’” and Biden “desecrating” the flag by lowering it to half staff to honor murder victims, while never mentioning Trump and his cult followers truly and regularly desecrating the flag by putting his likeness on it and other items with the Stars and Stripes.
Joseph Dorsett wrote to let us know he doesn’t believe we can have a fair presidential election if CNN is airing propaganda. He claims CNN is doing so based on a technician shooting his mouth off on blind dates, but has no problem with FOX’s bias, their lying hosts, or Trump’s lies. Really? Is there any network other than Pravda that has ever been so clearly an arm of propaganda for a nation’s leader?
Then, ho hum, back to the same litany of lies Dorsett always trots out; Trump never did anything wrong, there was no proof he did, (despite the mountain of evidence that he was guilty and lied incessantly), hundreds of thousands of people are being allowed across the border to become a burden on the taxpayers, blah, blah, blah.
He did come up with some new claims this time, though; that Trump was fighting for oil independence (no, he was fighting for his 1 percent cronies to make more money), that we have a president ignoring the Constitution (like all those Trump losses in the courts weren’t because he was doing that very thing), that unemployment, which “Trump had under control,” is now increasing.
Never let the facts stand in your way is the Republican motto, and Dorsett is a prime example.
Michael Kerins
North Conway
