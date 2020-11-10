To the editor:
Thank you to all who voted this past week. I am truly honored by the support I received during the campaign and at the ballot.
Allow me to say, I am truly blessed by my wife and kids who encouraged me throughout the campaign even when it took me away from home, family and farm chores on many evenings. I am also tremendously gratified by everyone else who put out my signs, wrote letters, participated in forums and meet and greets, reached out to friends and otherwise campaigned on my behalf. I wouldn’t have been able to succeed without you.
I am looking forward to serving on the Board of Carroll County Commissioners with Terry McCarthy and Kim Tessari, both of whom I hold in high regard, and working with the incoming delegation to ensure our county runs smoothly and efficiently without being a burden on taxpayers. Also, I will continue to support efforts to bring better broadband service throughout Carroll County. Please feel free to reach out to me with any issues or questions.
Matthew Plache
Wolfeboro
