Thank God for some common sense. It looks like the “red wave” did not go according to Republican plans.
Across the state and country, voters knew we would not be served well by electing MAGA supporters and election-deniers and believers in all the lies from our former cheating and nasty so-called president.
Unfortunately, due to his massive need to be the center of attention, Donald Trump has announced his entering into the race for the 2024 election. How unfortunate we still have to put up with this man.
Lots can happen until the next presidential election, and I believe there will be many candidates, both Republican and Democrat, who will enter the race, hopefully putting an end to Trump’s madness.
He is already downing possible candidates. I hope the citizens of our great country have had enough of Trump, to get rid of him for good, if all his cheating and lying and lawsuits against him do not.
We still have his hard-core followers who refuse to accept the truth that he is a danger to our country and the cause of Jan. 6 and the hate now so apparent in our every day life. We need a coming together to help our country into a much better future after the damage caused by an unkind, egotistical and certainly unqualified former president. Here’s to common sense and better days ahead.
