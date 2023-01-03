Watching the nightly news can be depressing. Every day brings more out-of-control debt and politicians talking about solutions but never delivering.
I almost lost hope until I found out about the Convention of States initiative. It turns out our Founding Fathers included a provision in Article V of the Constitution that allows “We the People” to call a Convention of States to consider amendments to the Constitution. Amendments like limiting federal spending, imposing term limits and returning power to the states for most local issues.
So far, 19 states have passed the resolution to hold a Convention of States. New Hampshire is considering this resolution in early 2023 and could become the 20th State out of the 34 states that are needed to call the convention.
What can you do to help? First start by signing the Convention of States petition on the Convention of States website. It costs nothing and takes only one minute of your time.
If you want to do more, you can then contact your N.H. senator and representative by phone or email. This only takes a few more minutes but it will have a huge impact when the Convention of States resolution comes up for debate.
The framers of the Constitution knew that one day the federal government would overstep its bounds and so they gave us a legal and peaceful way to reign in big government.
Start the New Year right by making your own resolution to tame big government by supporting the Convention of States initiative.
