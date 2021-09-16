To the editor:
As the discussion about the proposed Intervale hotel becomes increasingly heated, I would like to respond to the personal attacks on the Cannell family. Selling the motel was not a decision that was arrived at easily. It was an entirely difficult, but necessary one.
I can assure you that not one person protesting the proposed new building, including the magnificent tree, is as emotionally attached to that area more than the surviving Cannell family members.
Simply put, the Cannell family no longer owns the property and attacking them repeatedly is totally out of line, and misguided. It is also poor form.
Lastly, to answer Dulcie L. Heiman, and the incredibly hurtful header to their letter on Wednesday, Sept. 15, I would like to point out that the Cannell family has contributed financially to this valley’s many organizations for over 90 years.
While that in itself would be an honorable legacy, I would like to also leave you with what I feel is the most impactful.
The Scenic Vista, across the street from the motel, was gifted to the state of New Hampshire by the Cannell family, for all to enjoy.
Kristen Santuccio
Conway
