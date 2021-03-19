To the editor:
After Gov. Andrew Cuomo is investigated, impeached and unseated or forced to resign due to accusations of impropriety, sexual harassment, inappropriate sexual behaviour while holding a powerful government office by seven women, then most assuredly our current president needs to be held to the same account for his own improprieties.
A simple Google search of "Creepy Joe Biden" will illuminate any naysayer's eyes to his own video-taped touching, groping, holding, restraining and sniffing women in plain sight.
Not one of his unsuspecting victims displays comfort, but some do unwittingly comply in embarrassment or shock. I pray six more women come forward along side Tara Reade to tell their story of what a powerful man holding government office is capable of.
A total of seven egregious accusations is apparently the threshold to which other powerful Democrat government office holders find abhorrent enough to begin taking seriously.
Kathy Finney
Albany
