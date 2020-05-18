To the editor:
According to a recent national poll, parents are even more favorable now of educational choice after the lockdown ends. They are experiencing home schooling for their children, and many like it as more people work from home anyway.
Even the editorial in Thursday’s Conway Daily Sun was very critical of our local public school system. Not surprising. Conway taxpayers and sending towns now spend $38 million to educate a declining enrollment of less than 1,700 students. That’s about $22,350 per student (far more in Eaton) to achieve the U.S. national average education level.
That national average education level ranks our U.S. students down around 30th place in the world despite our spending the most in the world on public education.
Our public school educated children are not going to be competitive. For instance, Fryeburg Academy, a private school, only charges about $18,000 per student and those students score much higher. Ask yourself: Which students are more likely to achieve more for themselves and our country?
John Hartman
Eaton
