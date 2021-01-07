To the editor:
Conway Daily Sun contributors Maynard Thompson and Tom McLaughlin, two highly intelligent, highly educated, old white guys, would have us believe there is no such thing as systemic racism in America.
But consider these examples of systemic racism. For the first century of our nationhood, slavery was engraved in our venerable Constitution, followed by another century of legal segregation, Jim Crow laws and residential redlining.
After the Civil War, the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments granted full citizenship to all native-born people. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 outlawed much racial discrimination, and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 outlawed voter suppression.
One might think these progressive acts put an end to systemic discrimination, but not so. Consider these more recent majority conservative Supreme Court decisions. In 2013, the high court gutted the Voting Rights Act in Shelby County v. Holder. Immediately following the ruling, Republican lawmakers in Texas and North Carolina enacted voter ID laws and other restrictions. As many as 1,688 polling places in states previously covered by the act were closed in predominately Black neighborhoods.
In 2019, the Supreme Court ruled that gerrymandering claims lie beyond the reach of the federal courts. In dissent, Justice Elaine Kagan wrote: “Gerrymandering is … anti-democratic in the most profound sense. ... The practices challenged in these cases imperil our system of government. Part of the Court’s role in that system is to defend its foundations. None is more important than free and fair elections.”
In Citizens United, the Supreme Court tossed out certain election law limits on corporate spending to influence elections, and in McCutchen, it struck down the aggregate limit a wealthy donor can give to candidates for Congress. These decisions by an activist court, sharply divided along ideological lines, represent an expansion of the Founders’ notion of free speech by conflating speech with money.
These rulings, largely disadvantageous to minorities are, by definition, systemic. There is more. In America we mete out disparate punishments for similar crimes. Minorities endure less access to higher education, higher student debt, less funding for public schools, poor or no coverage for health care, driving while Black, stop and frisk, and ongoing discrimination in housing and employment.
Thompson’s mention of “Black cultural pathologies” is itself a racial epithet. All races are virtually the same genetically. Every Caucasian descended from a Black African. Loss of pigmentation was an adaptation to northern climes. Black culture in America was formed in slavery, where destruction of families and grinding poverty were white people’s doing.
Finally, Thompson’s idea about the minimum wage was thoroughly debunked when he brought it up last year.
Jim Salmon
Center Conway
