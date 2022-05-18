I feel like thanking William Marvel for helping me now better understand a situation. In 2001, I was fortunate to have dinner with numerous teachers in training from various New England states. A lot of the dinner discussion revolved around where to work. Young, well-educated folks were making life defining decisions about their futures.
This is what I heard. Don’t work in New Hampshire for these reasons: There is fragmented support for public education in many communities; the educational funding system has vast inequities in it, and teacher pay and the teacher retirement program is poor relative to other New England states.
I was waiting for Marvel’s monthly attack on the school system, and he gave us a four-part series. Scrutiny of school spending is necessary, but mixing such a duty with one’s personal convictions and political leanings is really tiresome to read.
Here’s why, William. You attack the schools and its personnel with various techniques right out of the right-wing play book, such as your issue with social and emotional learning curriculum. If I recall correctly, you wrote some years back about being on the spectrum and making a compulsive comment about someone’s hair being out of place. Are we to think you may have benefited from such curriculum, and now, maybe less belligerent in your dealings with educational issues?
Clearly, if kids spend less time doing math, the average performance for a group will go down. This is a balancing act today’s educators must address with open minds and creative ideas, none of which I find in any of your writing.
The unabridged history of Goshen, N.H., is vital to our youth, and yes, school spending oversight is important, but I think you can do better at community building, William.
