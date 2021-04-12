To the editor:
The Conway Municipal Budget Committee has two seats which have no candidates. I am recommending to the voters that they consider writing in two former members of the Budget Committee who have agreed to a write-in candidacy.
The first recommendation is Diane Ryan, whose term with us ends following the election. Ms. Ryan has done outstanding work as a member of the Budget Committee. Specifically, her attention to detail was key in the success of the Budget Committee expeditiously assembling the town’s default budget.
The second recommendation is Terry McCarthy, a former member of the committee who has considerable experience on the committee in the past, and would bring expertise on related budget issues and other topics from her current service as a Carroll County commissioner.
The work of the Municipal Budget Committee requires as full a complement of elected members as possible. Please consider these candidates for a write-in vote on April 13.
James R. LeFebvre
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.