To the editor:
People who refuse to wear masks or not get a COVID vaccine on the grounds that any mandate to do so tramples on their freedom, are certainly free to follow their belief.
So are they willing to extend that belief to others? If so, then hospitals are free to deny treatment or an ICU bed to someone who contracts COVID that did not get a vaccine and refuses to wear a mask, keeping those services open for people who are looking out for the general welfare (see the first paragraph of the Constitution).
Insurance companies and Medicare are free to deny paying their medical bills in order to keep premiums down. Life insurance is free not to pay a beneficiary if they die, since it was self inflicted. And your favorite shop has the freedom to post "No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service."
Everyone believes in freedom until the other person, who has the freedom to swing their fist, hits you in the face.
Eric Rollnick
Conway
