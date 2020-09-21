To the editor:
Over the last two years, Rep. Chris Pappas has made the people of New Hampshire his priority. Now, keeping him in Congress should be ours.
He has defended the Affordable Care Act against Republican attacks to upend established law, which would leave millions without health insurance and no alternative. Lowering the cost of prescription drugs has been his focus, with demanding drug price transparency, improved access for low-income seniors, negotiated pricing through Medicare and other cost-reducing methods which help. Securing mental health assistance for those who have been ensnared in the opioid epidemic is a must, not an option. (No, President Donald Trump, N.H. is not “a drug-infested den,” as you claim. State efforts have seen progress while federal assistance is invisible.)
New Hampshire needs a congressman with hands-on small business experience and the ability to look out for all residents of all ages. We don’t need a political hack and campaign aficionado.
Chris Pappas has experience, schooling, and people power. He has a heart.
Dorothy Nicolazzo
Center Ossipee
