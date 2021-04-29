To the editor:
I know I’m not alone seeing all the trash along all the roads in this town, and I know I’m not alone in being embarrassed and disgusted.
Who does this and why? Just a thought but maybe some signs and lots of them with big fines for littering would make these uncaring people think twice. If you see a vehicle with trash blowing out of the back or being thrown out of windows get that plate number and report it.
David Lane
Conway
