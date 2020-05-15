To the editor:
The Sun always rises
Before the curve
So don't let go
And let it be heard
It wants, You
To rise up too
And keep on shinning
In all you do
Don't let go
Just hang on tight
Know that everything
Will be all right
Cause it's no chance
That you are here
No matter what
You have as fear
You are one part
In that greater whole
Playing one part
In given your roll
Important to
Make it shine
With that fire
That forges time
Forges time, forges time
Forges time, yours and mine
So let us shine let us shine
Once again yours and mine.
Danny Bianchino
North Conway
