We sure have been looking at the political signs for the upcoming primary election for an awful long time haven't we? So many signs for the Republican candidates for state representative in District 6 to represent Wolfeboro and Tuftonboro.
Of the three candidates with the most signs, I like John McDonald's and Katy Peternel's signs the most. They actually use their first and last names on their signs. Seems like a mature thing to do. They are hardworking, honest, experienced people. The people of Tuftonboro and Wolfeboro expect and deserve grown-up representation in Concord. Vote for McDonald and Peternel, you can't go wrong with these two.
Same is true for Dr. Bill Marsh, running for state Senate in District 3. He has as clear a vision of what's right or wrong with today's politics as any candidate out there. His idea is to do what's right, and he has his sights set on doing just that. You can't lose voting for Dr. Bill Marsh. We could use a lot more like him.
To the voters of Tuftonboro and Wolfeboro: Take a half-hour out of your busy day and go vote. It's your right, use it. It's one thing they can never take away from you. If you don't like any of the candidates who are running, especially those running state representative for District 6, I have a suggestion. After you glance down the list of four candidates names, you will see two spaces that say "Write-In." Why don't you write in my name, Barry Ennis, in one of those spaces. I would truly appreciate your consideration and your vote.
