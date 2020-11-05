To the editor:
Old Glory is still waving
o'er the land of the brave and free.
It waves proudly in view
of you and me.
Bravery has been established.
Freedom reigns within this nation.
Old Glory flies that message still.
Many lives have been given in
honor for this land.
There is none like America.
May she ever stand.
Anne M. DeFeo
Fryeburg, Maine
