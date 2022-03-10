To the editor:

Hello, I'm writing to you about the COVID count on the right top corner of page 2 of the newspaper. It's high time you remove it and replace it with something else.

There are no sources as to where you get the numbers from. As the CDC has admitted, the numbers are inflated.

They didn't separate those who died of COVID and with COVID. All it does is contribute to fear-mongering. We're all trying to move past this and no longer need a daily reminder.

Alyssa Ludington

Conway

