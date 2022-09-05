Perhaps most surprising in this year’s election cycle is how far to the right the Republican Party has shifted. We don’t mean the 40 Free Staters who wield outsized leverage as swing votes in the State House, but rank-and-file Republican voters. Your neighbors and ours.

The proof is in the GOP primary races for Congress. Sitting on top of the polls in the U.S. Senate race is Gen. Don Bolduc, a man Gov. Chris Sununu (himself a Republican) has called a “conspiracy theory type” and “not a serious candidate.”

