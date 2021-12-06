Pearl Harbor was always “just yesterday” for my father. He might rise from the grave to chastise me if I were to let the 80th anniversary pass unmentioned, for that was a watershed day in his life and in his country’s history. His plan of returning to a quiet civilian life in South Conway after eight years at sea began dissolving into a naval career on Dec. 7, 1941, and he never really felt like a civilian again. The United States, which went to sleep on December 6 as a young and brawny but stubbornly reclusive power on the world stage, emerged from the consequences of that Sunday as the dominant military and economic force on the planet, with all the burdensome responsibility such a role entailed.
It really was just yesterday, too, even for those of us born a few years after the planes descended on Battleship Row. In my early childhood, the prepositional phrase I heard most frequently amid the conversation of adults was probably “during the war.” I remember at least one conversation between my mother and one of her friends about where they were on the “day of infamy” that launched the war.
That day now lies eight decades in the past, but the past is always much closer than we think. Plenty of people who were old enough to understand the import of radio reports about the Japanese attack are still alive today. To offer a bit of perspective, the Civil War began barely 80 years before Pearl Harbor, and many who read the news of Fort Sumter were still around for the ominous broadcast of 1941. Similarly, there were people who lived long enough to lament the Civil War who still retained a clear memory of the day they learned of the surrender of Cornwallis, in 1781.
Those three lifetimes encompass the entire history of our nation. That makes it a little easier to doubt its permanence, or that its foundations are all that secure — especially when multitudes deny its achievements, distort its history, and weaken its institutions to satisfy competing agendas.
The national unity forged in 1941 contributed to redoubled aspirations for liberty and equality, as a quarter-century of civil rights victories subsequently illustrated. Layered infringements and intrusions now constrict that liberty, and retributive “justice” mocks any pretense of egalitarian intention. Freedom depends today on neither offending the overly sensitive nor worrying the most timid; racial discrimination has become acceptable again, if applied to the right races; the judicial system increasingly bends to the will of the mob. With our soaring national ambitions seemingly abandoned, or perverted to purposes in direct conflict with original principles, one might be forgiven for regarding the sacrifices of the Pearl Harbor generation as wasted.
Some critics — obsessed with past sins and lingering flaws, and oblivious to relative success — deny that such idealistic purpose ever existed. Contending that the Nisei internments outweighed the attack on Pearl Harbor as a state crime, they might wonder why hundreds of thousands gave their lives to preserve such an insidiously evil society, or to defend principles so obviously insincere. That line of thought would inevitably lead one to conclude that there is nothing about the U.S. that would be worth defending, should it be assailed again.
Recurring authoritarian aggression almost ensures future conflict, especially when the formerly dominant power demonstrates such weakness of will and vacancy of leadership. And who would flock to recruiting stations, as so many did in the wake of Pearl Harbor? Would they come from the South and Midwest, which already provide the highest proportions of their citizens for military service — regions that are so roundly scorned by virtuous blue-state voters? Progressive havens such as Massachusetts already have the fewest people in uniform, per-capita, and self-indulgent, security-obsessed suburban dwellers aren’t likely to respond any more enthusiastically in time of actual war.
Our best hope for national defense tomorrow may lie with the immigrants flooding across our borders today. Their desperation to live here belies the dismal portrait of America painted by the very party that encourages the invasion as a pool of future voters. Considering their origins, those invaders may become our most devoted defenders.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
