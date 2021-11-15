Age accounts only partially for my growing aversion to the road trips I once relished. Two hours is now about the limit of my tolerance for uninterrupted driving, but I can still pack eight of those two-hour stints into a day if I’m on the way home. Physical discomfort pales alongside the disappointment of watching our once-glorious landscape churned into endless corridors of homogenized commercial strips and suburban development. It’s bad enough watching the town where I grew up transformed into a generic tourist hellhole, but downright painful to be reminded that the same trend predominates from coast to coast.
In the past month, I covered about 6,500 miles of a country that I found alluringly diverse on long treks in 1967 and 1971. This time, I constantly had to remind myself which state I was in. Much of South Carolina is not readily distinguishable from Pennsylvania, and except for occasional palm trees the road from north Florida to east Louisiana might be mistaken for coastal New Jersey. The contrast between brand-new development and neglected, decaying communities provided the principal variety.
The most noticeable change between New Hampshire and New Orleans appeared in political signage. Those black yard signs with the rainbow-colored Nicene Creed of the Democratic faith disappeared below Virginia. I spotted only one Biden bumper sticker west of the Chattahoochee River, on a sedan occupied only by an older white driver, but like a good Democrat, he was wearing a mask.
I came home to find mask mania flourishing here, too. Conway schools, which mandated masks from opening day, have accumulated an impressive case count, while the Madison district opened mask-optional but had no cases. That’s the opposite one would have expected, if masks were really that effective, but Madison relented anyway. Restrictions imposed from “an (over)abundance of caution” probably reflect fear of liability and personal blame, rather than surreptitious authoritarian impulses, but either way they inculcate habits of servile compliance. A decade from now, those restrictions may invite a blizzard of Ph.D. dissertations on psychological anomalies in children born after about 2010.
Speaking of dissertations, upon my return I also learned that the Daily Sun has finally secured a columnist who ever-so-proudly brandishes a Ph.D. Given the advanced state of credential-inflation among the expert class, it may be a long-overdue event, but the specific choice was a little surprising to me.
When Steve Steiner flipped the bird to hypothetical school-board mandates last summer, the Sun gleefully published a front-page photo, which of course prompted numerous denunciatory letters. I understood this newspaper to regard such conduct as a discreditable breach of decorum, yet now it has engaged a columnist who last year dropped his pants in public to show his contempt for a gathering of Republicans. He didn’t quite expose his genitals, thereby avoiding a charge of indecent exposure only by the width of his perineum, but photos of the event hint that Ph.D. may be academic shorthand for “pretty hairy duff.”
Boorish behavior is apparently forgivable if it’s directed at the right people. As though in corroboration of that exemption, the columns of our new contributor have already evinced a tendency to follow the most popular critical path.
Chiding conscientious Eaton officials for holding their neighbors to the same standards as out-of-town developers, our Ph.D. pundit essentially proposes granting zoning approval on the basis of personal acquaintance and business acumen. With childish insults and exaggerations reminiscent of Donald Trump, he exudes arrogance equal to the Donald himself, effervescing with scorn for political antagonists. Claiming abundant political erudition, he denounces fascist demagoguery primarily by imitating it, utterly unconscious of the resemblance. Excoriating the Trump mob, he panders to the progressive mob.
Vast audiences seem oblivious to such hypocrisy, applauding appeals to cultural diversity and tolerance even when couched in terms of ideological insularity and intolerance. The same mind that champions a woman’s control of her body and opposes capital punishment can rationalize mandatory vaccination and accept the termination of a viable fetus. Others endorse those contradictions in reverse. The disheartening bifurcation of the American cultural landscape has its depressing parallel in popular thought, with rabid, radicalized agitators posing as the only alternative to antediluvian reactionaries.
William Marvel, BA, DHL, SOB, lives in South Conway.
Hear, hear! Outstanding! Bullseye!
