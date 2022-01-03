The concept of time capsules is a lot older than the phrase itself. Communities and institutions often try to pass on reminders of their era to those of another through everyday objects stashed away in what they frequently mistake for impermeable containers. It’s a collective concession to mortality similar to the practice I and other carpenters had of signing our names to the backs of built-in cabinets, or behind paneling. I’ve always understood that there was a trove of colonial-era objects inside the grasshopper atop the weather vane at Faneuil Hall. Memorial Hospital buried a container of artifacts as part of its centennial celebration a decade ago, and Conway planted another during the 250th-anniversary observance.
Modern-day impatience leads to opening most such containers too soon to make much of an impression. Also, there has long been a tendency to fill them with items that just aren’t very interesting. That was the main problem with the time capsule found buried under the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond, Va. The Richmond Dispatch of Oct. 26, 1887, described the contents of a copper box that piqued no interest for me except for a purported picture of Abraham Lincoln lying in his casket. One such image is known to exist, but it did not surface until a lifetime after the Lee monument was erected, so there was the tantalizing possibility of another, different photo.
A faux time capsule, apparently improvised by laborers much as I signed my name to the backs of cabinets, was found soon after the statue was removed. It was just a lead box encased in cement, holding little beyond some moldy, mundane books and a coin or two. The more “official” copper box lay beneath the foundation to the massive monument. It was opened last week, but most of the contents were no more exciting than those in the copycat lead box. A few soggy letters may yield something of historical interest, but they probably contained nothing provocative. Most of the box was filled with books that can be found in much better shape elsewhere. I have a copy of one of them myself.
There was, however, a picture of Lincoln’s coffin. It was just a newspaper engraving (pictured here) from a two-page spread of Harper’s Weekly for April 29, 1865, and it was entirely allegorical, with Columbia splayed across the casket in grief. Its presence was nevertheless intriguing.
According to the Richmond Dispatch, the picture was contributed by Miss Pattie Callis Leake, of Ashland, Va., who was 23 when the war ended. It’s worth wondering why she kept that particular week’s edition of Harper’s Weekly. The issues of April 15 and 22 were dominated by images of Union soldiers marching into conquered Richmond and Petersburg, with brief articles about Lee’s surrender, which might not have been appealing to a Virginia girl. The issue of April 29, however, was devoted almost entirely to Lincoln’s assassination. The cover depicted John Wilkes Booth.
It would be easy to suppose that Miss Leake saved it out of morbid, vengeful satisfaction, but collateral evidence suggests otherwise. Her mother died at their home on May 1, 1865, the day that newspaper should have reached Richmond. The image of grief on the centerfold likely evoked a more personal sentiment.
In 1887, as a spinster school principal, Miss Leake chose that newspaper to be preserved as a memento for future Virginians, and she specifically emphasized the image of Columbia mourning her dead president. An exaggerated spirit of reconciliation was circulating in the once-embattled sections of the country by 1887, as veterans North and South tested new explanations for their conflict that seemed more comfortable, if less candid. Miss Leake seems to have subscribed to that renewed sense of fraternity.
By placing those objects underneath the Lee statue for others to find later, she and the other donors also implicitly acknowledged that the monument might one day be removed. They probably did not anticipate it happening quite so soon.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
