Sometime around mid-February of 1972 I pulled into a gas station in Amarillo, Texas, where gas was advertised at 17.9 cents per gallon. Ethyl cost a penny more — or perhaps it was two cents; I can't remember. I went for the regular. I had never paid that little, and never again paid less. The attendant charged about three bucks to fill up my tank from nearly empty, and even at a miserable 17 highway miles per gallon it cost barely a penny a mile to get to Oklahoma City.
If I remember correctly, 35 cents a gallon was then the going rate for regular in New Hampshire. Not until 1973 did the OPEC oil embargo quadruple the price, and afterward it settled back to 50 or 60 cents. There was another great price spike in the early 1980s, but that also subsided to a level slightly higher than it had been before. I paid less than $1 per gallon as late as 1996, at a South Carolina station on the Georgia border.
Cheap gasoline helped to destroy most of the American landscape, spawning suburban sprawl, strip development, 10- and 12-lane highways, massive parking lots, air pollution, and the near-total disconnection of people from the land around them and from each other. The affordability of automobile transportation also fueled few generations of prosperity that encouraged excessive population growth — not so much from families that began in the back seat, but from wider commuting ranges that promised increased income opportunity.
The only charity to which I contribute regularly is a land-preservation organization that buys up unprotected American battlefields. Thirty-five years ago, the first director of that group remarked to me that the pressure for development on and near Civil War battlefields would be tremendously relieved by $3-a-gallon gasoline. A burgeoning federal bureaucracy was already responsible for dense housing developments 40 miles outside Washington, and by the end of the millennium that commuting radius had stretched to 70 miles. With the creation of every new federal bureau, another peripheral stratum of historic sites in Virginia and Maryland disappeared beneath tidal waves of townhouses and trophy homes. The same cultural obliteration was apparent across the South.
Three-dollar gas no longer seems sufficient to exert the desired effect, but as the price nears $5 it does seem to be inspiring some modification in drivers' habits. Even people with much greater means than I speak of combining errands and foregoing unnecessary trips.
In recent years, environmental and economic considerations have led my wife to opt for train travel on solo visits to her relatives on the Great Plains. Against the current price of gas, tires, oil changes, maintenance, and consuming two percent of a car's mileage expectancy, her train fare costs less than half what it would if she drove. And she doesn't have to drive.
The disadvantages of taking the train include limited route options and frequent tardiness that causes missed connections. I might still be going to Washington by train myself, if the conveniently timed Montrealer had not been discontinued. Reliability and routes for this most efficient mode of land transportation could all be enhanced with far less generous federal subsidies than those on electric vehicles, or than politicians have lately lavished on individual voters as thinly disguised election-season bribes.
Unfortunately, it is the unimaginative, inconsistent, wind-watching politico who predominates. Conspicuous among that class is Sen. Maggie Hassan, who as governor signed a major increase in New Hampshire's gasoline tax. As one of 48 lockstep Democrats in the U.S. Senate, she turned dutifully hostile to the oil industry, and higher gas taxes tend to discourage oil consumption, but now her term is up and she's looking vulnerable, so she vociferously advocates suspending the federal gas tax altogether — at least until the election.
Unless government underwrites the soaring price of gasoline with more inflationary "stimulus" handouts, as Democrats have proposed, sustained high cost could end up stimulating other transportation options. It could also inspire alternatives to personal transportation itself, which was the only positive impact of pandemic paranoia. Five-dollar gasoline might even discourage such environmentally detrimental industries as the retail tourism that has blighted so much of Conway.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
