The very turning of pages in a newspaper broadens the mind. Unlike digital media, which distracts the reader with provocative headlines or inviting shots of cleavage, a folding newspaper invites whole-page scanning. That inevitably introduces new topics and involuntarily expands one's perspective.
Leafing through The Wall Street Journal recently, I saw a review of the new Disney miniseries "WandaVision." It didn't interest me, but I skimmed it. Soon afterward, it was also reviewed in this paper, and for some reason I skimmed that, too. Similar descriptive phrasing initially aroused suspicions of illicit imitation, but it was just the predictable result of a genre so mired in trite lingo that it seems hostile to the concept of literary ingenuity.
Readers of performance-art criticism are perpetually bombarded with such phrases as "playful vibe," "chirpy sing-song," "cornball writing," "bright aesthetics" and "assured comedic timing." Even more complex constructions also appear with verbatim monotony in stage and screen reviews. Try Googling "the performances are also on point," "any sitcom worth its salt," "hints that something more is going on," "meticulously re-creates the look and feel," "something sinister under the surface," "a touch of the 'Twilight Zone,'" or "a delicate tonal balance." Innumerable reviewers have already used exactly those words in exactly that order.
In just 750 words, the Daily Sun's Jan. 15 review of "WandaVision" included every one of those worn-out expressions, along with a dozen other showbiz platitudes. One sentence harbored four separate examples of hackneyed commentary, and the only other sentence in that paragraph constituted a stand-alone cliché that produced 19 pages of Google hits.
However tiresome the topic, it's the writer's job to engage the reader stylistically, but that's where movie and theater critics often falter. They spend so long secluded from broader literature that their expository arsenals atrophy to a handful of stock clauses. Their field has become the public equivalent of refrigerator literature, strung together from boxes of magnetized words that offer inadequate variety. In the critic's version of the fridge lit game, the words are already arranged in immutable phrases, and the average critic seems content with the starter kit.
Twice last year, our entertainment editor turned political pundit long enough to rebuke another of this paper's columnists, stigmatizing him with the customary liberal epithets. Those whose political bias led them to applaud him will reflexively dismiss this critique as gratuitously mean-spirited, assiduously ignoring the connection between stodgy, derivative writing and stodgy, derivative thinking.
Eloquence guarantees neither wisdom nor brilliance, but narrow vocabularies and narrow minds often coincide, as illustrated by Donald Trump — the most inarticulate person ever to hold the presidency, and the biggest blockhead. By comparison, the much-maligned, completely self-educated Andrew Johnson was a veritable Pericles, even when drunk.
Nor is that phenomenon peculiar to the right. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, despite her undergraduate degree and expert command of progressive dogma, was often caught groping for words before she stopped taking questions outside the restricted scope of her presumed proficiency.
Intense concentration on a circumscribed subject breeds cultural isolation. In decades of focusing on a single quarter-century of American history, I've found it advisable to periodically reacquaint myself with the wider world, and travel or vocational variety can help. A season of hard manual labor is a wonderful remedy for intellectual conceit.
Insularity is a particular risk for those eternally engrossed in the performing arts, where the range of acceptable opinion seems as limited as the lexicon. Radiating virtue, our entertainment critic has registered editorial disgust for doubters of social doctrines that he declares beyond debate; working in less privileged circles might erode his ideological intolerance. It could be profitable to learn how many cultures consider his own ideas ridiculous or repugnant. A sabbatical in latitudes where government policy reflects his own readiness to censor differing views — North Korea, say, or Belarus — might improve his respect for the First Amendment, which sustains the industry that supports him. Such adventures can also improve one's writing.
During his absence, coverage of the budget committee could fill the void in the entertainment space. Now that Conway is spending a million dollars a week on schools and roads, that could supply some useful community content.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
