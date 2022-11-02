Two variants of Don Bolduc, the hard one and a slightly softer one, are running against New Hampshire’s incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. Which is the real one?

First, he said the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. Then he said it wasn’t. Then he said he wasn’t sure.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.