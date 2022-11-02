Two variants of Don Bolduc, the hard one and a slightly softer one, are running against New Hampshire’s incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. Which is the real one?
First, he said the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. Then he said it wasn’t. Then he said he wasn’t sure.
First, he said he was inalterably opposed to abortion. Then he said New Hampshire’s 24-week allowance for terminating a pregnancy was, well, okay.
It appears we’re seeing the struggles of an inept Republican candidate going all out to win a primary by telling MAGA voters what they wanted to hear, then shifting to a milder version of himself to appeal to the general electorate. Bolduc’s jarring transformation has left the impression of Jekyll and Hyde.
An unnamed GOP insider, quoted last November by the NH Journal, may have put his finger on the problem when he said of Bolduc, “He was a lousy candidate when he was sane….running as a lunatic isn’t much of an improvement.”
A retired brigadier general and Laconia native, Bolduc, 60, served an astonishing 10 tours in Afghanistan. He left the Army with five Bronze Stars, two Purple Hearts, a traumatic brain injury and the distinction as the highest-ranking U.S. officer to acknowledge having post-traumatic stress disorder.
To his credit, Bolduc has forthrightly urged troops with PTSD not to deny themselves the healing therapy they need.
After losing the 2020 Republican primary to challenge Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, Bolduc spent the next two years campaigning as a pugnacious Trump-style candidate. Before the primary, Trump called him a “strong guy, tough guy” but stopped short of formal endorsement.
By contrast, Gov. Chris Sununu rated Bolduc “not a serious candidate” and a “conspiracy theorist extremist.” Bolduc returned fire, calling the Republican governor a “Chinese communist sympathizer.”
“I signed a letter with 120 other generals and admirals saying that Trump won the election, and, damn it, I stand by my letter,” Bolduc declared before the Sept. 13 primary,“ adding, “I’m not switching horses, baby. This is it.”
Then he switched horses.
“I’ve done a lot of research on this,” he told Fox News 36 hours after the primary. “And I’ve come to the conclusion — and I want to be definitive on this — the election was not stolen….We, you know, live and learn, right?”
Then he told a town hall in Hudson on Oct. 3, “I can’t say that it was stolen or not. I don’t have enough information.”
On abortion, before the primary, Bolduc declared, “I’m not going to vote contrary to pro-life….you do not compromise on the issue of life,” and attacked New Hampshire’s current abortion law as the legislature’s “appeasement” of Gov. Sununu.
The U.S. Supreme Court’s nullification of Roe v. Wade was an occasion to “rejoice,” Bolduc averred, and told women to “get over it.”
That was then. Bolduc now says he supports the state’s abortion law — which is consistent with the now-erased Roe v. Wade standard — although with no evident enthusiasm.
The flexibility goes on: The new Bolduc soft-pedals or denies myriad other policy ideas he promoted in his primary days — defunding the FBI; repealing the 17th Amendment allowing the public, not state legislatures, to choose U.S. senators; attacking COVID vaccines as a global plot to wire us all with microchips, and privatizing Social Security and Medicare.
Possibly Bolduc’s strangest post-primary move has been to recruit 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, a former Hawaii congresswoman who has now left the Democratic party, to campaign with him.
Widely regarded as a Putin apologist, Gabbard’s criticism of U.S. policies, including support for Ukraine, is a staple of Russian state media. She has repeated baseless Russian propaganda claims and declared on Fox News in March, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, that America and Russia “are not so different” in their suppression of free speech.
Seemingly aligned with Gabbard, Bolduc told an audience earlier this month that, “We are not the Bank of Ukraine,” in opposing more aid to the war-beleaguered country.
Control of the U.S. Senate rests on a knife edge. A net Democratic loss of a single seat — such as Sen. Hassan’s — would shift control to Republicans. Bolduc would be happy to do that.
To what end?
Leading Republicans, among them prospective House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, are openly promoting an agenda of fiscal paralysis, by blocking an increase in the federal debt ceiling and threatening global economic chaos to pressure the Biden Administration into rolling back its infrastructure, tax and climate-change initiatives and support for Ukraine, and possibly slashing Social Security and Medicare funding.
What Don Bolduc actually thinks about anything matters less than if he’s able to win Hassan’s seat and restore Republican control. As always, voting has consequences.
Robert Gillette is an Ossipee resident and a former Los Angeles Times reporter.
