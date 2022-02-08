Just when we thought they couldn't possibly go lower, the RNC this week proved us wrong. The post-Palin "Republican" party has taken a deep dive into the abyss as is evidenced by the censuring of non-toadies and the rebranding of a violent insurrection as "legitimate political discourse."
Conservative NY Times columnist Bret Stephens commented, "Trying to rescue the Republican Party from the moral pit into which it has thrown itself is like trying to revive a corpse by blowing tobacco smoke up its bottom." Indeed!
Where does it end? And what, you might wonder, lies on the floor of that moral pit? Wonder no more! I'm here to reveal the answer. It's disgraced former Trump campaign manager/disgraced former Trump super PAC leader and New Hampshire's own pride and joy, Corey Lewandowski. Lewandowski was rendered so untouchable he was for a time barred from Trump events. (They haven't even barred me!) Yes, at the very bottom of said moral pit lies Corey.
Per The Daily Beast, Lewandowski has "a habit of falling in and out of Trump’s orbit, where appropriate behavior is a very low bar." I'm thinking "low bar" is an understatement.
It seems Trump now has an agenda in New Hampshire. Who ya gonna call? He knows the viperous Lewandowski is up for the challenge! (As always, any mention of Corey Lewandowski compels me to apologize to snakes everywhere.)
Like the phoenix ascending from its own ashes, Lewandowski has emerged ready and eager to do Trump's dirty bidding. In this instance, it's not really to oust "failed hack" Maggie Hassan from the Senate as he proclaims. She's a relatively easy target and not worth a great deal of Trump's agonizing. No, the former president has a personal vendetta, and Fredo Lewandowski is the hit man for the job.
Last week on Howie Carr's radio show Lewandowski disclosed that Don Vito Trump is not delighted with our governor. "The president is very unhappy with the chief executive officer of the state of New Hampshire." To Gov. Chris Sununu I offer my wholehearted congratulations! "Sununu, in the president's estimation, is someone who's never been loyal to him. And the president said it would be really great if somebody would run against Chris Sununu."
According to Lewandowski, Trump has handpicked him to find a suitable candidate to challenge Sununu. Was it this Don or another Don who said, “You can do anything, but never go against the family?”
Lewandowski elaborated on Trump's grievances with Sununu, among them a recent appearance on CNN during which Sununu sidestepped having Trump campaign with him. Then there's Sununu's grievous rejection of Trump’s baseless assertion of a stolen election. I'm expecting Ronna McDaniel to stamp our governor "CENSURED" at any moment.
Of course, Lewandowski's track record indicates he'll likely get touchy-feely and again have to be squelched, but both Trump and Geoff Diehl are willing to take that risk! Diehl, the New Hampshire co-chair of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, is running for governor of our neighbor to the south and, per the Boston Globe, "leaning hard on the former president’s brand." Guess who's slithered in to advise the campaign!
During Carr's broadcast Lewandowski ridicules Biden for saying "Senator Sununu," but moments later proves himself no stranger to misspeak. At least I think it was misspeak! He denigrates COVID mitigation efforts saying, "The whole thing has been a farce because kids in schools it is now said helps them get an education and doesn't hinder them from getting the COVID virus." Verbatim!
Lewandowski likened the Trump world to Game of Thrones. Wasn't sexual assault a rather regular occurrence on that show too? He goes on to disparage Trump staffers "living off of the Trump dole and sucking money off of him." How noble to call out the money grabbers!
No mention that when he was relieved of his presidential campaign duties he "negotiated a plush monthly severance," as reported by The Daily Beast. And then there was the messy business of his subsequent removal from Trump's super PAC. "Lewandowski began demanding a hefty six-figure payout in exchange for quietly departing his leadership role."
Corey seems once again cozy with the ex-president as he, oh so eagerly, relayed to Howie Carr. When Carr asked a touchy question about Lewandowski's touchy-feely habit, he complained about "the type of people I have been dealing with," aka his accusers. Apparently what happens in Vegas doesn't always stay within the city limits.
