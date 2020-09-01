The Republican convention is over and the transition is complete. Republicans are no longer the party of Lincoln; they are the party of Trump. They didn’t bother to write a new platform — it is whatever Trump says it is.
They have found their man, a man so bereft of integrity that he will execute the dark agenda of his party. They have handcuffed the Environmental Protection Agency and rolled back progress toward clean air and climate change mitigation.
They sold off national park lands to crony capitalists.
They passed a trillion-dollar tax cut for the rich at a time of full employment and huge deficits. The rationale was to create jobs, but the motivation was greed.
Trump said to his billionaire friends as he signed the bill, “You just got a lot richer.” As did he.
They would strip tens of millions of Americans of their healthcare in the midst of a pandemic. A Republican Congress voted more than 50 times to repeal Obamacare, with no replacement plan.
Trump told the nation in his acceptance speech, “We will always and very strongly protect patients with pre-existing conditions, and that is a pledge from the entire Republican Party.”
This whopper from a man who has lied while in office more than 20,000 times, earned a “bottomless Pinocchio.” He and his party are appealing to the Supreme Court to strike down the entire Affordable Care Act, including its protection for pre-existing conditions.
Republicans have saddled the U.S. Postal Service with an extra $5 billion a year in future health-care expenses, a burden borne by no other government agency or private corporation. Why? So that this vital service, enshrined in the Constitution, can ultimately be handed over to oligarchs. Postage stamps could triple in price.
They are closing post offices, pulling out drop boxes and dismantling sorting machines before the November election. If he loses, Trump will declare the election invalid due to mail fraud.
Scores of friends and family members praised the president, saying that he’s really a good guy when you get to know him. Melania told us that her husband is “honest.” But those who know him best say otherwise.
His sister, federal judge Maryanne Barry, is recorded on tape saying: “He has no principles. None. None. You can’t trust him. It’s the phoniness and the cruelty. Donald is cruel. He got into the University of Pennsylvania because he had somebody take his (SAT) exams.”
She has described a classic sociopath. He cheated his way into college and cheated his way out of military service. He and his family cheated governments out of $400,000,000 in taxes.
He took money from his bogus charitable foundation. He stripped babies from their mothers’ arms and put them in cages with no reunification plan, and blamed it on former president Barack Obama.
But that’s not the worst of it. The recently released Senate intelligence committee investigation on Russian interference with the 2016 election confirms that there was considerable coordination (i.e. collusion) between the Trump family and Paul Manafort (Trump’s incarcerated former campaign director) and Russian intelligence operatives.
The heavily redacted report also lends credence to the validity of the Steele dossier finding that Vladimir Putin holds sexually compromising video tape of Trump. If so, that would explain why our president has acted like an agent of the Russian government.
He has abdicated America’s leadership in the world and earned the derision of our allies and our adversaries.
If Trump is re-elected, the party will again attempt to dismantle Social Security and Medicare as they are now constituted, claiming that due to the burgeoning national debt, the programs are unsustainable — even though they are both running in the black. Trump tried to suspend the FICA tax during the pandemic, a dangerous precedent.
Enough is enough. If there is decency left in this divided land, let the November referendum be a ringing condemnation of this president and his morally bankrupt party.
Jim Salmon lives in Center Conway.
