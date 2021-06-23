Free Staters are on the rise and now number 4,300 in the Granite State and make up over 10 percent of the N.H. House of Representatives. They have an appealing platform of smaller government, fiscal conservatism, free trade and individual liberty.
This movement is the brainchild of Jason Sorens, a lecturer at Dartmouth College in 2003 who came up with the ingenious idea to pick one rural state with many small communities made up of apathetic voters. Recruit like-minded people from throughout the country to settle in those small communities and run for office. Before you know it, you have a growing political movement with an increasingly strong voice in state government and the Republican Party that is flexing its muscle for more and more control.
So, what is wrong with the ideals of small government, free trade, fiscal conservatism and individual liberty? Let’s take a closer look.
House Bill 20 is co-sponsored by Karen Umberger (R-Conway), Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) and Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro).
This is the infamous bill that supports the creation of Education Freedom Accounts (EFAs) to enable individuals to divert funding for public schools to private, religious, charter or home schools in the name of individual freedom and liberty.
I have always been in favor of the existence of alternative forms of education, but never at the cost of public schools which so many rely on for their children’s education. This is a classic example of liberty for me at the cost of an essential community resource for all.
This bill has been tabled, but you can expect its reincarnation.
Second is House Bill 544, co-sponsored by Cordelli, which limits discussion of “divisive concepts” regarding sex and race in public schools, government institutions and other organizations that rely on public funding. The freedom advocates support such a measure to reduce polarizing discussions that may cause harm to morale; however, censorship is censorship, and this will more likely than not end up in the U.S. Supreme Court as a potential violation of everyone’s First Amendment rights under the Constitution.
Again, this is an example of my rights at the cost of everyone else’s rights to freedom of speech and expression. This slightly sanitized Senate version of the bill is now embedded in the budget and up for a vote.
Third up is House Bill 625 (embedded in the proposed budget), which bans abortion from 24 weeks’ gestation on and would criminalize any such acts by physicians as a felony. Ironically, abortion is now at a lower level in the United States than it was in 1973, when Roe v. Wade was heard by the Supreme Court.
The difficulty with this bill is that measuring gestational age is an inexact science and a fetus at 20 weeks could be determined by a court to be plus or minus four weeks. There are many situations where a fetus’ condition is not compatible with life, and this bill would essentially be a government interference with the physician-patient relationship and potentially result in prison sentences and the end of a physician’s career as a convicted felon.
Again, the freedom of right-to-life advocates at the cost of all women and physicians who must struggle with difficult ethical and moral decisions,
The Free Staters are on the rise and taking increasing control away from the moderate Republican Party. State majority leader Jason Osborne is a Free Stater, and many state representatives believe it is Osborne who is calling the shots and directing the agenda of Speaker Sherman Packard who is serving as the “front man.”
What can you do to prevent this movement from undermining and even destroying public institutions and public funding that tens of thousands of Granite Staters rely on for their health, education and safety?
You can pay attention to the bills being offered, many by our own local political leaders; and rather than listen to the rhetoric, read them yourself and take a close look at the impact of these bills on you and your family.
Also, ask yourself which is more important, liberty as defined by a small ideological movement or the collective liberty of the community?
Finally, is the liberty of a few worth destroying the liberty of many whether they are public schools, women, physicians or freedom of speech and thought?
We are under siege by a political movement that seems idealistic on the outside but on closer examination threatens the values and life that we know and love here in the Granite State.
Freedom is a precious thing; we must guard it well.
Anita Burroughs is a Democratic state representative from Bartlett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.